Those of you who know me, understand I always decorate from the heart. So especially for Valentine’s Day, my mind turns to decorating with candles to warm everyone’s heart and then create candle surprises by placing candles in unexpected places and ways to transform your spaces.
Candles come in many sizes, shapes and colors. Depending on the unusualness and size they can become expensive, but with ingenuity and creativity you can surprise the eye and not spend too much money.
Here are some interesting thoughts and ideas:
Buy small ball candles in colors that match your table setting and place them in glasses with stems that match or accent your stemware.
If you have a fireplace, larger candles can be placed in front of it when a fire is going. This way it feels as though the fire is closer to the outside and fills the room with the glow of the actual fire. Candle holders can also be purchased that fit inside a fireplace instead of building a fire.
When using tall candles, buy the dripless kind to avoid the cleanup.
Cluster candles on a mirrored tray and their shine will be reflected.
When clustering candles, fill in the spaces between the candles with creative things like leaves, ribbons, costume jewelry, seashells and any objects you have to make it more interesting.
Candles can be put on anything. Blocks of wood, glass and many things turned upside-down create wonderful little pedestals for candles. Be sure the material isn’t flammable and can’t be stained by the color in the candles. Going to craft stores you will get great ideas and be able to buy odds and ends on sale to combine with your candle arrangement.
Float votives in goblets filled with water – you can even sprinkle confetti into the water.
Particularly for romantic occasions, like Valentine’s Day, you can cut out red paper hearts and put your candles on them.
Containers can be the key to creatively displaying your candles. Look around your home and you will find the unusual. Maybe you have a favorite glass wine decanter that you can fill with a large candle or take several tall, thin candles and tie them together with a ribbon or cording in the color of the holiday.
Recently, I found a 2-foot goblet and a brightly-colored oversized candle to use as a surprise centerpiece. The candle was so large it rested on the rim of the goblet, leaving room inside to add water and several goldfish. I then added votives on the table to create a glow under and around it.
Candles can go in so many places: By the tub so you can bathe in candlelight. By the kitchen sink or on the stove — try cooking by candlelight. Have you ever put a candle on your desk by your computer?
There are special tools to help you with your candles. Be sure to use long matches or a candle lighter so as not to burn yourself when lighting them. You can even buy a USB rechargeable lighter.
Use scissors with a long body and short blades to keep the wicks short. Long wicks make soot and smoky candles can darken your walls. Always use candle snuffers to put them out. This will minimize and contain the smoke. If you have a favorite aroma candle, let it be your personal statement.
The mood that is created with candlelight is romantic, calm, warm and inviting – just the way we all want to feel in a room. Candles are wonderful company anytime. So, plan your candle strategies and see what happens.
Remember, rooms have no feelings, you do!
Barbara Kaplan is owner of Interior Designer for Mindful Living. Reach her at 480-998-5088.
