Arizona is a state that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions from awe-inspiring natural wonders to rich cultural heritage. Whether you love nature, history or just need a little R & R, there’s something for everyone in Arizona that won’t cost a fortune. Here are a few of the coolest places to visit in Arizona.
Verde Valley
About an hour north of Phoenix, you’ll find Camp Verde – a small town with a big heart. From adventure to nature, history to relaxation… Camp Verde has it all. It is home to the 104-acre Out of Africa Wildlife Park, historical Montezuma’s Castle, Cliff Castle Casino (Arizona’s best casino for over a decade) and multiple vineyards with tasting rooms.
Camp Verde is even recognized as a Dark Sky Community and offers a beautiful blanket of stars to relax under, as well as lots of nature to relax in. Whether you’re traveling solo, as a couple or with family and friends, Camp Verde is a wonderful destination that offers so much and won’t break the bank.
East Valley
Located East of Phoenix, at the base of the beautiful Superstition Mountains are several gems that bode for a fun time. Whether you enjoy wine, craft beer or just sightseeing, the Desert Belle is a must-do. This tour boat has been delivering sightseeing tours on Saguaro Lake for over 50 years.
If water isn’t your thing and you prefer to stick to dry land, head over to Goldfield Ghost Town in Apache Junction. Goldfield Ghost Town offers all the excitement of Arizona’s Wild West with historic buildings, gun shows, shops and restaurants, gold panning and more. And if you’re feeling extra adventurous, you can see the ghost town and the stunning desert views from 120 feet in the air on the Superstition Zipline.
Northern Arizona
Some of the most stunning destinations in the country are at home in Northern Arizona. The Grand Canyon, carved by the Colorado over millions of years, is one of the top tourist destinations in the world for its stunning views and hiking trails. Less than 150 miles from the Grand Canyon is Page, Arizona. Page, albeit a small town, offers a big opportunity for adventure.
You can visit the Glen Canyon Dam Visitor’s Center, splash on the beaches of Lake Powell or visit one of the many National Monuments. The other beauties of this area include Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon on the Navajo nation and the breathtaking views at Horseshoe Bend, an entrenched meander of the Colorado River.
Arizona offers a diverse range of activities and attractions that cater to a wide range of interests and budgets. From the rich cultural heritage of Montezuma’s Castle and the Wild West experience at Goldfield Ghost Town to the awe-inspiring natural wonders of the Grand Canyon and Antelope Canyon, Arizona has something for everyone.
Whether you want to relax under the stars, go on an adventure or immerse yourself in history, Arizona has got you covered. So, pack your bags and begin your unforgettable experience in Arizona today.
Rachel Caballero is the community development manager at TruWest Credit Union. Headquartered in Tempe, TruWest Credit Union operates as a cooperative providing its members with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its organization, employees and communities. For more information, visit truwest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.