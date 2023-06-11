Being a parent is one of the most challenging jobs we will ever have, as well as one of the most rewarding.
As the saying goes, “When God wants to give us a gift, he wraps it up in a challenge.” Well, our children are our greatest challenges, as well as our greatest gifts. I offer you six suggestions from my own experience to support you being a strong leader in your children’s lives towards optimizing this exciting journey of being a parent.
Start with the end in mind
Our goal as parents is to raise confident, self-reliant, well-grounded children. Keep your core values in mind as you interact with your children daily. This will provide you with a guide on how to address day-to-day life and keep you heading in the direction of your end goal.
Spend quality time with your children
Talk with them. They need your time and attention more than you realize. They must know where you stand, and that you are in charge. They will always want to explore their boundaries. And you must know what these boundaries are and maintain them in order for your children to be confident — especially in their teenage years when this is more difficult.
However, these are the critical years when they are learning to be independent while still needing your strong guidance. During their teenage years, it seems as if they are trying to push you away. But don’t be fooled. Be there for them and be consistent in your support for them during these challenging growth years.
Support your children in being leaders in their own lives
Leaders make the tough decisions. Leaders make decisions because they are the right decisions to be made, not necessarily because they are the popular decisions. When you give your child the confidence to make good choices with everyday challenges, and support them in these choices, then when the going gets tough, they will make the right decisions.
Manage your child’s use of technology
This is the most difficult task for parents of children of all ages, however, you must be strong and consistent. Children start using iPads at two years old, have video games at 11 years old and teenagers have cell phones and social media. The good news is that it is possible to use technology as a practical tool rather than having it consume your child’s every waking hour.
You want what is best for your children and therefore limits must be set on when, where, and how technology is to be used. Stress to your child that this is not a punishment. This is a gift. You want your child to be happy and socially well-adjusted.
Let them dream big dreams
Let them dream! When they come to you with a new idea, support them in exploring this idea. We may be tempted to tell them to “be realistic” and thereby limit their possibilities. We create our own realities. Therefore, let them create the realities of their dreams.
Take care of yourself
Parenting is the most challenging work you will ever do, and to do it well you must be on top of your game 24-7. Exercise, meditate and do things for yourself that keep you grounded and centered so that you can parent with grace and ease.
Enjoy your journey!
Michele Guy Syne, P.E., P.Eng., C.Ht., is owner of UniQuely Northern in Carefree. She uses the power of the subconscious mind with a Hybrid-Hypnosis and the Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique to quickly and gently release stress, anxiety, painful memories and emotional trauma to free you up to live your life powerfully, and live a life you love; free of emotional and physical ailments. Reach her at uniquelynorthern.com or 480-652-6698.
