Can you believe it's already time to gear up for another school year? This year let’s make good nutrition a priority to help you and your school-goers power through the busy and exciting school year that lies ahead.
I’m excited to partner with Wonderful Pistachios to bring you these meal ideas.
Eating regularly is important for both you and your kids. Children and adolescents need nutritious meals and snacks to keep their minds sharp. But don’t forget, you also need to eat healthy meals and snacks to keep your energy levels stable and keep the “hanger” at bay!
Healthy packaged snacks:
Pistachios
Wonderful Pistachios come in handy individual packs that are perfect for snacks or lunches. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer.
Popcorn
Air-popped popcorn is a great fiber-packed whole-grain snack that will keep your kiddo feeling energized. Look for options with less salt and less butter.
Nutritious lunch ideas:
Bento box delight
Fill one compartment with crackers or pretzels, another with grapes or berries and another with cheese cubes. Add a handful of baby carrots and sugar snap peas with a side of hummus or ranch for dipping. For added protein, include a few slices of turkey or rolled-up ham, or a handful of pistachios.
Ham and cheese pinwheels
Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on a whole wheat tortilla. Layer deli ham and cheddar cheese on top. Roll it up tightly and cut it into bite-sized pinwheels. These pinwheels can be paired with a side of potato chips and veggie sticks for a balanced lunch.
Pistachio butter and jelly sandwich
You can’t go wrong with a PB&J — this time, we are referring to pistachio butter. Did you know you could make your own pistachio butter at home, simply by blending shelled pistachios? To add more nutrients and fiber, use whole-grain bread and mashed raspberries in place of jelly.
Then there’s breakfast, the most important meal of the day. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Rushing out the door and realizing we forgot the most important thing of all — breakfast!
Eating a balanced breakfast gives you and the kids the energy needed to conquer the day. Even if it means waking up a few minutes earlier or preparing something quick and easy the night before, make sure you don’t miss this meal.
Easy and nutritious breakfast ideas:
Grab-and-go yogurt parfait
Layer a small mason jar with your favorite yogurt, berries and granola. It's like having a mini breakfast feast in the palm of your hand. Assemble it the night before, so all you have to do in the morning is grab it and go.
Pistachio butter banana roll-up
Spread your pistachio butter over a whole-grain tortilla. Place a ripe banana at one end and roll it up tightly. Slice it into bite-sized pieces for a handheld breakfast that's packed with fiber, protein and healthy fats.
Energy-boosting smoothie
Blend together frozen banana, a handful of spinach, one cup of Greek yogurt, a splash of your preferred milk and a handful of frozen berries. Sip on it as you make your way to drop-off for a portable nutrient-packed breakfast. Great for kids, too!
This back-to-school season, remember to eat breakfast, balanced lunches and snacks. When you’re fueled up with nutritious foods, you and your school-goers will be ready to take on anything that comes your way.
Kristen Carli, MS, RD is owner and registered dietitian nutritionist at Camelback Nutrition & Wellness. Reach her at camelbacknutritionwellness.com/contact.
