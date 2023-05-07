Abrazo Health is proud to honor its nurses during National Nurses Week, May 6-12, an annual celebration that recognizes the critical role nurses perform in our hospitals and for our community.
The last three years have brought significant changes to the healthcare industry, our hospitals and the communities we serve. While our mission of providing quality, compassionate care to every patient remains the same, the expectations of patients, families and staff members have evolved.
We are grateful to all of our nurses and humbled by the hard work they do every day. Nursing is one of the most rewarding careers, but also one of the most challenging. Nurses Week is about paying tribute to nurses and the daily impact they have on our patients’ lives.
Nurses have many important roles at Abrazo Health hospitals across the Valley. Whether a staff nurse, nursing leader, educator, infection preventionist, nurse practitioner or any of the many hats they figuratively wear, Abrazo nurses have a passion for the profession and a strong commitment to patient safety.
National Nurses Week is celebrated annually to coincide with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.
Today, as Florence Nightingale did in her time, Abrazo’s nurses represent a profession of advocacy and strength and are respected for their professionalism and devotion to their patients, their families and for each other. We have all gained an even greater appreciation for their vital contributions and appreciate their tireless efforts on behalf of our patients and communities.
Our neighbors can be confident in their local hospitals and health care providers. Abrazo’s nurses set an example in their commitment to safe, excellent patient care. When we lead with compassion and respect for each other, and hold ourselves to high standards, we all become better.
Our caring nurses make a positive difference every day. They are the hand our patients hold for comfort in time of need. It’s an honor to recognize their selfless giving and relentless effort. We celebrate their calling and commitment. HealthCare is better together.
Charlotte Rankin, RN, is market chief nurse executive for Abrazo Health, which includes Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital, Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo Cave Creek Hospital, Abrazo Central Campus, Abrazo Scottsdale Campus, Abrazo Surprise Hospital and Abrazo West Campus. For more information, visit AbrazoHealth.com.
