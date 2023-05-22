When it comes to selling your home, there are certain features that can help boost your resale value. These features not only make your home more appealing to potential buyers, but they also make it stand out from other homes on the market.
Here are eight home features that can help boost your resale value:
Updated kitchen
The kitchen is often considered the heart of the home, so updating it can have a big impact on potential buyers. Features such as stainless-steel appliances, granite or quartz countertops and modern cabinetry can make a kitchen feel more luxurious and desirable.
Energy-efficient upgrades
Making energy-efficient upgrades such as adding solar panels, upgrading windows and insulation and installing a smart thermostat can help save buyers money on their utility bills and increase the overall value of your home.
Outdoor living spaces
Creating an inviting outdoor living space can make your home feel more spacious and appealing. Features such as a patio or deck, outdoor kitchen and landscaping can help increase your home’s resale value.
Updated bathrooms
Similar to the kitchen, an updated bathroom can make a big impact on potential buyers. Features such as a modern vanity, tiled shower and updated lighting can make a bathroom feel more extravagant.
Hardwood flooring
Hardwood flooring is a timeless feature that can make your home feel more elegant and high-end. It’s also a durable and low-maintenance option that many buyers prefer.
Smart home technology
Adding smart home technology such as a smart security system, smart lighting or a smart thermostat can make your home feel more modern and appealing to buyers who prioritize technology.
Additional living space
Adding additional living space such as a finished basement, attic or guest house can increase the overall square footage of your home and make it more appealing to buyers who need extra space.
Neutral paint colors
Choosing neutral paint colors such as beige or gray can make your home feel more spacious and appealing to potential buyers. Bold or personalized colors can be a turn-off to some buyers and make it harder for them to envision themselves living in your home.
By incorporating these eight home features, you can help boost your home’s resale value and make it more appealing to potential buyers. Remember, the key is to focus on features that will appeal to a wide range of buyers and help your home stand out from other homes on the market.
Heather Candelaria is a real estate agent with RETSY, a technology-based real estate brokerage. An Arcadia native, Candelaria is well-versed in local neighborhoods and works closely with buyers and developers looking for that perfect opportunity. It is her goal to make every client feel like they are not working with just another agent but being guided by a trusted advisor and friend. Reach her at heathercandelaria.retsy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.