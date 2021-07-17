This summer, The Screamery ice cream parlor at Tatum and Shea will celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 18, by offering $2 kid-size cones and $5 ice cream sundaes.
The Screamery ice cream is handcrafted in Tucson using premium milk and cream and all-natural ingredients. There are 24 different flavors on the menu including two non-dairy options — fruit sorbet and their Fudgesicle flavor that’s made with almond milk, agave nectar and two types of chocolate. Their classic chocolate, vanilla and strawberry flavors always feature a blend of two premium chocolates, all-natural vanilla beans and fresh strawberries.
Guests will also find clever and delicious ice cream flavors such as the Mississippi Mudpie, with an organic coffee base, fudge swirl and chocolate cookies, and the Ooey Gooey Buttercake, with vanilla ice cream, mixed with butter cake pieces. The most popular flavor on the menu is their Sweet Cream Honeycomb, with natural honeycomb pieces mixed in their sweet cream base. The honey that they use comes from the local honeycombs in Marana.
Residents can also celebrate National Ice Cream Day by digging into The Screamery’s Farmhouse Sundae, which features eight scoops of ice cream on top of a warm cookie, brownie and butter cake with unlimited toppings. This massive ice cream sundae is meant to be shared.
The Screamery is located at 10625 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 136, Phoenix. Business hours are noon to 9pm, Sunday–Thursday; noon to 10pm, Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit thescreamery.com.
