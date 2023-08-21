Zingara, a combined coffee shop, bespoke market and wine bar, will bring southern European inspired food, drinks and vibes to Scottsdale when it opens in the next few weeks.
The name means “gypsy woman” in Italian and pays homage to Zingara’s creator, long-time Arizona restaurateur and entrepreneur Hera Ambrosio. The eatery, located at 11475 N. 136th St. in Scottsdale, will serve small bites and take-away meals inspired by the cuisine of Spain, southern France and Italy as well as coffee, European wine and luxury goods.
“I’ve always been inspired by the food and atmosphere of southern Europe,” Ambrosio said.
“I wanted to create an upscale space where people can come together and enjoy the highest quality products. Zingara is a coffee shop, bespoke market and wine bar but it’s so much more than the items we sell — it’s also about the beautiful environment we will provide.”
Open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, Zingara has various offerings throughout the day to cater to every palate.
The eatery will serve coffee from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., with breakfast items and pastries served until 11 a.m. In partnership with local coffee crafter Infusion Coffee and Tea, Zingara will serve coffee classics like macchiatos, cappuccinos and lattes as well as drinks like Golden Milk, made with turmeric, and a Pistacchietto, which is an espresso made with Bronte pistachio paste and homemade whipped cream.
As midday approaches, Zingara shifts its focus to offer an array of European-inspired grab-and-go sandwiches and salads. These items, like the mozzarella and prosciutto sandwich and the classic French Niçoise salad, will be available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Then, as evening nears, Zingara transitions again, this time into a wine bar. From 4 to 9 p.m., there will be offerings of primarily Italian, French and California wines accompanied by exclusive global beers, sipping liquors and a curated assortment of sharable small plates.
The evening menu reimagines European classics, presenting dishes like bone marrow, steak tartare, croquettes and a Sacher torte. Visitors can also build their own cheese and salumi board, choosing from products like roasted porchetta, camembert and golden fleece Manchego. Ambrosio said she has partnered with Terra Farms, a local provider of high-quality beef, to ensure the best experience.
“Here, friends can meet for a homemade pastry. Neighbors can run into each other over a latte. Fresh-made, grab-and-go lunch is always waiting for you. And in the evenings, come sip some wine and have a bite to eat,” Ambrosio said. “Join us in celebrating our Italian roots and honoring the many cherished places we’ve had the pleasure of calling home.”
For those who want to make European inspired dishes at home, Zingara will also be home to a bespoke market selling pasta, olive oil, Vermont maple syrup and other one-of-a-kind food items as well as luxury home goods. Daily goods like milk and eggs will also be available alongside Terra Farms Wagyu beef and other luxury produce.
Zingara’s appeal extends beyond its culinary offerings. The 3,700-square-foot space has floor-to-ceiling windows that allow natural light to shine through onto the whitewashed oak, custom shelving and bronze accents. Two large patios are available for al fresco diners, while Wi-Fi connection and ample outlets create an inviting environment for remote workers.
Each detail was designed by Ambrosio herself, who wanted to provide a distinct ambiance that was clean, feminine and modern. Having been part of the Arizona food scene for 25 years, Ambrosio said she envisions Zingara will provide the European style of slowing down and coming together over a bite to eat and a drink.
“In this space, you're meant to slow down and focus on what makes life joyous,” Ambrosio said. “We'll strive to know your name and build a lasting connection beyond the typical client relationship. Together, we'll exist in harmony and live in the moment.”
For more information, visit zingaramarket.com.
