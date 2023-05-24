Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY, MAY 30... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Tuesday May 30. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1251 PM MST, an upstream floodgate release is expected to cause flooding in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&