Waymo and Uber have announced a new, multi-year strategic partnership to make the Waymo Driver available to more people via the Uber platform starting later this year in Phoenix.
The partnership means Waymo’s fully autonomous ride-hail and local delivery services will be made available via the Uber platform, served by Waymo’s vehicles and technology, later this year in Waymo’s operating territory in Phoenix.
Both companies were founded in 2009 and said they are partnering to bring together Waymo’s autonomous driving technology with Uber’s ridesharing and delivery networks.
“We’re excited to offer another way for people to experience the enjoyable and life-saving benefits of full autonomy,” said Tekedra Mawakana, co-chief executive officer of Waymo. “Uber has long been a leader in human-operated ridesharing, and the pairing of our pioneering technology and all-electric fleet with their customer network provides Waymo with an opportunity to reach even more people.”
This integration will launch publicly with a set number of Waymo vehicles across Waymo’s recently expanded operating territory in Phoenix, and will include local deliveries and ride-hailing trips. Uber users will be able to experience the Waymo Driver on both the Uber and Uber Eats apps. Riders will also still be able to hail a Waymo vehicle directly through the Waymo One app. At over 180 square miles, Waymo’s Phoenix operations are currently the largest fully autonomous service area in the world.
"Uber provides access to a global and reliable marketplace across mobility, delivery and freight,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. “Fully autonomous driving is quickly becoming part of everyday life, and we're excited to bring Waymo's incredible technology to the Uber platform."
This news comes after a period of momentum for Waymo. The company just announced it recently doubled its service area to 180 square miles, currently the largest fully autonomous service area in the world. A set number of Waymo vehicles will be available to serve riders and/or conduct local deliveries via the Uber app.
By introducing Waymo’s technology and service to Uber’s customers, Waymo hopes to bring its rapidly scaling technology to more riders at all hours in 2023.
