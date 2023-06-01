Waymo recently introduced new methods to help reduce dooring incidents for riders and other road users by employing the same sensing technology the Waymo Driver uses to navigate roadways autonomously.
Anyone who has driven, walked or cycled on the streets of Phoenix knows how easy it is for a car door to hit a biker. According to the City of Phoenix, one of the most common collisions with bicyclists is when a vehicle's door opens into moving traffic, also known as "dooring."
Now, Waymo One Riders are presented with audio and visual cues that alert them if a cyclist (or other road users such as pedestrians, vehicles or scooters) is approaching when they exit the vehicle.
Similarly, Waymo is also displaying easy-to-interpret iconography on the lidar on top of its Waymo One cars to help inform other road users that a Waymo vehicle door might open and that a rider might be hopping in or out.
Today, ride-shares operated by human drivers can remind riders exiting a vehicle to be mindful of cyclists. Because Waymo operates fully autonomously — with no human in the driver's seat — they have developed other methods to provide riders with additional cues.
While Waymo has always reminded riders to "check their surroundings before exiting the vehicle," by leveraging the same inputs the Waymo Driver uses to navigate the roads fully autonomously — including its sensor suite and software stack — Waymo now provides its riders with explicit audio and visual alerts that inform them when a cyclist or other road user is approaching as they exit the car.
Just as it's important for Waymo riders to know what's happening around them, it's also important that other road users understand what the Waymo Driver is doing. By displaying easy-to-interpret iconography on the lidar on top of Waymo One cars, visualizing a rider entering or exiting a vehicle, Waymo can better communicate to other road users that it is picking up or dropping off a rider, and, more importantly, signal that a door might open.
