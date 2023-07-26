Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, 18701 N. 67th Ave., is holding a hiring event for jobs throughout the hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 1-4 p.m. Walk-in applicants are welcome for interviews with hiring managers who are empowered to make immediate job offers.
Positions are available for nurses, clinical support, allied health, EVS, food services and more. Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes for immediate interviews for positions in all hospital departments on both day and night shifts. Sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 are available for select full-time positions, according to Abrazo Recruiter Wendy Fitzpatrick.
“Interviews for nurse jobs in critical care, ICU, surgical services, progressive care and other departments will be held. We are also looking for nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, radiology and surgical techs, housekeepers, food services and more,” said Fitzpatrick.
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus serves Glendale and the northwest Valley and is known for its cardiovascular care, surgical services, orthopedics, women’s and other services. It is also a destination for maternity care, including high-risk patients and high order multiple births.
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Hospital Jobs Hiring Event
Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 1-4 p.m.
Abrazo Arrowhead Campus Sierra Room
18701 N. 67th Ave., Glendale Ariz. 85308
To review current job opportunities and apply online today, visit AbrazoHealth.com/careers.
