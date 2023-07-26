Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels (AHRA), announced the need for volunteers at Family and Outreach Events. AHRA Family and Outreach Events are very popular among volunteers because they provide an opportunity to interact and make an impact on the community, child cancer warriors and the families AHRA serves.
Volunteer opportunities are also available during office hours at the center Monday through Friday. All of these volunteer options provide amazing opportunities for people who want to give back through service.
"When I retired, I focused on finding a nonprofit benefiting children where I could volunteer weekly. Although I haven’t been personally touched by childhood cancer, AHRA’s mission resonated with me. I felt welcomed and appreciated by the AHRA staff from the start," said Patti Stoner, Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels volunteer. "Keeping busy is important, and there are always a variety of volunteer duties, including office tasks, organizing Comfycozy’s or helping out at events, including the annual gala. I enjoy working alongside the staff, board members and other volunteers, including the college interns. It’s given me a sense of purpose and I feel valued, which keeps me coming back."
To learn more, visit www.amandahope.org/.
"Our volunteers make an impact that is priceless. The impact is both seen and felt by the families we serve, our staff and our community supporters who experience the dedication they have,” said Amanda Hope Rainbow Angels volunteer coordinator, Juliana Metcalf. “They come to us with a desire to provide joy and smiles in some of the darkest times and do so with the utmost care. We could not be more grateful for their efforts!"
Amanda Hope volunteers support the organization’s mission to bring dignity and comfort into the harsh world of childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Volunteers ensure meaningful and immediate response to needs of AHRA to support our families in the most effective and impactful way.
