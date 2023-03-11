For Karen Bullard, volunteering at the Cave Creek Museum has been an opportunity to meet new people, get to know the area and give back to the community.
“I wanted to volunteer at a place where I could not only get to know more people in the area, but also get to know more about the history of the area, and the museum does focus not only on the history of Cave Creek, but the desert foothills area,” said Bullard, who moved to Arizona 10 years ago and has been a docent at the Cave Creek Museum for about two years.
“Even though I have lived full time in the desert foothills, I knew little history about my area,” she continued. “I read articles about Cave Creek Museum in local publications and decided to get involved as a fun way to learn more. Being a volunteer is enjoyable as a learning experience, plus I get to know more local people and meet museum visitors from out of the area.”
Currently, the Cave Creek Museum is seeking more volunteers for myriad of different tasks.
“We are very busy this season and need more people,” said Evelyn Johnson, executive director. “For volunteers, it is fun and interesting work and a great opportunity to learn about the exhibits and the museum’s famed history. Our volunteers love spending time here.”
Bullard said she personally tries to volunteer at the museum about 10 hours a month, in addition to her time volunteering with American Legion Post 34, but people can feel free to get involved at whatever level works for them.
There are also perks to volunteering. In addition to making new friends and getting to see all the exhibits, volunteers get to participate in various luncheons, dinners and programming; are given advance notice of special events and programs; and receive a 10% discount in the museum’s store.
More than that, Bullard said it’s rewarding work.
“I really enjoy volunteering here because everyone is so supportive of each other. And not only supportive, but appreciative of each other. It’s just a really nice environment… You get to make new friends and learn about the history of the area, and I think it’s a good use of time.”
Johnson said the museum is looking for volunteers to develop educational plans for the museum website and lesson plans for students and homeschoolers; perform administrative duties; serve as docents (volunteers who guide people through the museum and answer questions); handle database entry; write letters; answer phones and more.
Some of the tasks will need to be completed at the museum and others can be done remotely. Interested volunteers can learn more at cavecreekmuseum.org/volunteer.
“There are so many tasks to accomplish: calendar planning, fundraising, program decisions, painting and mailings to say nothing of the exhibit changes that continually take shape,” Johnson said. “If you can help make changes happen, please send an email to cavecreekmuseum.org or call 480-488-2764. It also is a great way to meet new friends and contacts.”
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits.
The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. For more information about the museum or upcoming events, visit cavecreekmuseum.org.
