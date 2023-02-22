The Wigwam, known for relaxed Southwest luxury since its founding in 1929, has been named the country’s best historic resort by Historic Hotels of America.
Managed by Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, the Litchfield Park escape was recognized in the 2022 Awards of Excellence as a resort that best celebrates its history in the guest experience and provides exceptional customer hospitality and service.
What began as a small lodge outside Phoenix during the rise of cotton ranching in the early 1900s is now one of the country’s preeminent boutique retreats, marrying history with the latest creature comforts expected of today’s seasoned travelers.
Set across 440 lush acres, The Wigwam currently features 331 elegantly appointed rooms and suites, three signature dining spaces, a 26,000-square-foot spa, 54 holes of championship golf, nine tennis courses, three pools — including a 25-foot dual water slide and 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.
The original lodge, today called The Organizational House, still adorns the resort complex with its heritage southwestern charm.
“The team at The Wigwam has beautifully captured the history of the resort in a way that inspires today’s modern travelers, and we are grateful for this recognition by Historic Hotels of America,” said Greg Champion, president and COO, Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle.
Benchmark, Pyramid Luxury & Lifestyle, a division of Pyramid Global Hospitality, features unique and distinctive lodging, dining, recreational accommodations known for exceptional service and for creating unforgettable memory-making experiences.
Many of Benchmark’s properties are certified by IACC, the association that represents the finest meeting venues and services globally, and many have also been recognized with the coveted Benchmark Conference Centers certification of meeting excellence. Learn more at benchmarkglobalhospitality.com.
