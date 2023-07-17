Leaders in hospitality and retail development have come together to bring Élephante, an upscale Italian restaurant, to the south wing at Scottsdale Fashion Square, which is now undergoing redevelopment.
The restaurant is the creation of Wish You Were Here Group, a multi-concept hospitality company that creates dining experiences inspired by global travel, and Macerich, a leading retail and mixed-use property developer.
Spanning 12,000 square feet, this will be the first Élephante location outside Los Angeles and is designed to deliver a multidimensional experience to the Scottsdale community. Slated to open in 2024, it will boast a lavish indoor-outdoor space, complemented by a sophisticated cocktail lounge within the restaurant — a feature exclusive to its Arizona location.
“We are thrilled to bring Élephante to Scottsdale, a city that boasts a stunning landscape and a thriving culinary scene. With its vibrant community that appreciates elevated dining experiences, it's a favorable market for restaurants, especially in Scottsdale Fashion Square,” said Nick Mathers, founder of Wish You Were Here Group.
“This year, we're celebrating five years since Élephante opened its doors in Santa Monica, so we feel this is the perfect evolution of our brand. We have created an atmosphere that captures the essence of sophistication while preserving the organic, laid-back feel that defines our first location. With this unique blend, we invite guests to embark on a memorable journey that resonates with Scottsdale's captivating charm.”
Drawing inspiration from its new surroundings, the space will emanate the ambience of a jungle oasis, characterized by towering cacti, lush florals, natural travertine floors and bespoke furniture. While embracing an elevated take on the Santa Monica location, the Scottsdale venue will maintain the organic, breezy feel of Élephante in Los Angeles.
In addition to its signature wood-fired pizzas, fresh pastas and the famed whipped eggplant dip, the menu will take on more expansive offerings including a new grill section with a curated selection of premium meats, consciously selected seafood and larger family-style dishes. The beverage program will feature Élephante's expertly crafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection of over 1,200 labels.
Élephante is part of Macerich's current project to extend the property's luxury presentation into Scottsdale Fashion Square's south wing anchored by Nordstrom to meet market demand. The restaurant/lounge will be set in a high-profile location on one side of the newly created porte cochere with luxury valet service and other high-end amenities and design features.
Macerich continues to draw record numbers of top-performing concepts in a wide variety of categories for its portfolio of regional town centers.
During Macerich's Q1 earnings call in May, Doug Healey, senior executive vice president of leasing, said Macerich signed 256 leases for approximately 950,000 square feet. He added that this is 20% more leases and 59% more square footage than the company signed in the first quarter of 2022 — and that 2022 was a record year in terms of leasing volume.
“We are very pleased to welcome the Wish You Were Here Group and Élephante to our top-performing Scottsdale Fashion Square,” Healey said.
“Unique, upscale experiential restaurant concepts like Élephante continue to differentiate Macerich's A+ property in Arizona and further cement its place as one of the top luxury retail destinations in the entire country.”
Macerich's retail real estate credentials in Arizona are noteworthy: The company dominates the retail landscape in Arizona with some of the most iconic and high-performing retail properties in the Phoenix metro area, including Biltmore Fashion Park, Kierland Commons, Arrowhead Towne Center, Chandler Fashion Center and SanTan Village, in addition to Scottsdale Fashion Square.
These centers and their retail stores employ thousands of people and generate millions of dollars of revenue for their communities.
An exact opening date for Élephante has not yet been set, but interested parties can check out the Las Angeles store’s website at elephantela.com to get an idea of the menu and atmosphere.
