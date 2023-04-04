On a mission to redefine the way Arizonans think about liquor stores and create an engaging and unique experience for customers, Trevor's Liquor recently opened its second location in the Scottsdale 101 Shopping Center.
“We are eager to build a community around our store, whether people come to Trevor’s to shop their favorite products or just to have fun,” said Jeff McDonald, owner and partner of Trevor’s Liquor. “Our team is proud to shake up the liquor store industry in Arizona to become more immersive and add elements of fun.”
The new, 15,000 square-foot space, located at 7000 E. Mayo Blvd. in Scottsdale, features the ultimate liquor store experience with more than just the traditional aisles of spirits.
Trevor’s offers a spectacular selection of beer, wine, spirits and luxury cigars, a tasting booth, an artisanal pizza kitchen, games, two golf simulators, a trendy cigar lounge, a walk-in-humidor, a luxury champagne room and a full bar featuring draft beer, fine wine, craft cocktails, rare spirits and more. In addition, the new Trevor's location also has a patio area with comfortable chairs for lounging.
Despite opening during the pandemic in 2020, Trevor's Liquor recorded success with its first location 7340 E. McDowell Road in Scottsdale, as the area's first combined store and bar experience. In 2022, Trevor's Liquor sales increased by 28.3% from 2021. The first store in South Scottsdale includes a beer cave, a walk-in humidor, a beer and wine bar and a tasting area.
Jordan Chandler, award winning mixologist and beverage director, curated the craft cocktail menu with a selection of high quality ingredients and spirits. Executive chef, Parker Rosbrook, has strong experience creating delicious dishes and has brought his skillset to Trevor’s Liquor to dish up made-from-scratch pizza and salads.
Visitors can also shop for products and learn more about community events held at both locations at trevors.com.
