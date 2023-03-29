BestCompaniesAZ will host its Ninth Annual Veteran Business Networking and Career Event in conjunction with Career Connectors tomorrow. This event brings together Arizona’s award-winning, military-friendly companies with veteran business professionals. All United States active duty and reserve military members, military retirees and their spouses/family members are invited to attend at no charge.
The in-person event will be from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30 at the University of Phoenix, 4035 S. Riverpoint Parkway. The event is open to all military – active, retired, reservists – as well as their spouses and significant others. Visit Militaryaz.org to register, event details, hiring companies, open positions and career resources.
“Military men and women are often celebrated and recruited for their leadership, team-building, organizational commitment, decision-making skills and advanced technical training skills,” said Denise Gredler, founder and CEO of BestCompaniesAZ. “We are bringing together top hiring companies, veteran resource groups and actively connect hundreds of qualified veterans with top-notch career opportunities.”
More than 250 veterans and service members are expected to turn out for this free business-networking event. Military-friendly employers will be there to interact with all attendees and lead a special “Vet Talks” presentation, featuring stories of achievement and career success from presenting Vet Talk sponsors: Achieve, Axon, USAA, WillScot Mobile Mini and Workiva.
Additional hiring companies include: ADP, American Express, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Serivces, Desert Financial Credit Union, Dignity Health, Donor Network of Arizona, Hensel Phelps, Microchip, Northern Trust, Sonora Quest Laboratories, SRP, Vanguard, Voya Financial and more. Many of these hiring companies have won recent workplace awards such as Military Times Best for Vets Employers, US Veterans Magazine’s Best of the Best, Diversity Inc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, Top Companies to Work for in Arizona, FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and more.
“Career Connectors is honored to provide and facilitate this event which allows for high levels of engagement and excitement in knowing the featured employers.” said Jessica Pierce, CEO and founder of Career Connectors. “This event is another example of Arizona’s commitment to helping veterans and military spouses build a great civilian career with one of Arizona’s veteran committed employers.”
This event is funded in part by the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services as made available through the Arizona Veterans’ Donations Fund. Veteran committed companies interested in sponsoring and helping to promote this event may contact Denise Gredler at dgredler@bestcompaniesAZ.com or call 480-545-5151.
