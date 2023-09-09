This Sunday, Sept. 10, north Scottsdale restaurant Thompson 105 is launching Sunday brunch. Head over to the neighborhood hot spot to enjoy the start of the NFL regular season and enjoy the tasty new brunch menu with a view.
“Our Sunday Brunch has been a long time coming, and we couldn't have planned it better for you,” Thompson 105 shared on social media.
“Enjoy the flavors of our unique mimosas alongside brunch favorites with a Thompson 105 twist. Make your reservation to join us on our first Sunday Brunch, Sept. 10, the same day Football Sundays return! Come for brunch and stay for football.”
Brunch options will include:
Pepper and Egg Sandwich – made with peppers, eggs, cheese and pesto
Vegetable Frittata – eggs mixed with an array of veggies topped with a balsamic glaze
Blueberry Crepes – made with mascarpone, vanilla whip and fresh berries
Cinnamon Roll Bourbon French Toast – topped with a maple and cream cheese glaze
Featuring a wood fired rotisserie and grill, the cuisine at Thompson 105 is Italian influenced and prepared with locally sourced produce and fresh meats and seafood. Stop by for an indoor or outdoor dining experience with fabulous views of the McDowell Mountains coupled with local craft beer, hand crafted cocktails and a curated wine list.
Thompson 105, located at 10401 E. McDowell Mountain Ranch Road in Scottsdale, will offer brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Select lunch items will also be served all day.
For more information, visit thompson105.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
