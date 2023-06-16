The Women’s Collective announces grants for women leadership initiatives

A Scottsdale-based nonprofit, The Women’s Collective (The WC), welcomes grant applications from organizations that inspire and elevate women leaders.
The WC views its grant recipients as partners in meeting the important mission of providing women a seat at the leadership table.
Established in 2020, The WC is a 501(c)(3) that invests in community programs and events that inspire and elevate women leaders, prepare women for leadership roles, aid women in achieving leadership positions and provide training and educational opportunities that foster empowered leaders. In 2023, grant awards will average $5,000 each.
Applications are due July 6 and can be completed online at the-wc.org/grants.
The WC made its first financial support payments in July 2021.The three grant awards totaled $16,000 and were awarded to Fresh Start Women’s Foundation, Take the Lead Women and Dress for Success.
The WC’s goal is to raise funds through community-building events and use those funds to support existing groups that develop women leaders and advocate for and support female involvement on boards, as community leaders and positive influencers.
The WC’s next event, a 5k run held in conjunction with Scottsdale’s Canal Convergence called The Night Run, will be held on Nov. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.