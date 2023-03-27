The Thumb - National Car Wash Day

National Car Wash Day is March 28.

In honor of "National Car Wash Day" on Tuesday, March 28, The Thumb BBQ bistro/gas station/car wash will offer a complimentary coffee or fountain drink to everyone who purchases a car wash package.

Car wash hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m and  from burritos to brisket  The Thumb BBQ Smokehouse is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Thumb is an iconic Scottsdale landmark. People from all over the U.S. come to visit The Thumb because it’s been featured on “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” and its smoked BBQ is both mouth-watering and award-winning. The Thumb also has an in-house bakery, and serves old-school banana split ice cream sundaes. There’s also a high-end, gift shop boutique inside.

Many parents and grandparents love to take children to The Thumb to enjoy breakfast or lunch while the car is getting washed. There’s also a large, outdoor dog patio area with complimentary doggie treats.

The Thumb is located at 9393 E. Bell Road in Scottsdale. For more information, visit thethumb.com.

