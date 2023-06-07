Bringing a taste of the Mediterranean and an air of luxury, Arizona’s first arboleda restaurant recently opened in the Scottsdale Quarter.
The restaurant, located at 15345 N. Scottsdale Road, is the latest culinary venture of renowned San Francisco restaurateurs Björn Kock and brothers Mitchell and Steven Rosenthal.
“We are excited to bring arboleda to the community,” Mitchell Rosenthal said. “Our goal is to serve fresh, product-focused food and new experiences to our diners. While Mediterranean coastal flavors are the foundation at arboleda, the menu borrows from an array of flavor profiles making each bite an unexpected and delightful surprise.”
The menu nods to traditional dishes of the Mediterranean, where dining is truly a way of life.
The concept incorporates locally and globally sourced ingredients while adding a modern twist. A few of the menu items guests can expect to find include a whipped foie gras cone, charred Portuguese octopus, butternut squash ravioli and the 32-ounce Flannery 28-day aged ribeye “el Jorge.”
Diners may also see some potentially unfamiliar dishes like a red royal shrimp dish called gambas píl píl or iberico pork “pluma,” a dish made using the end loin on the Iberico pig which many consider the wagyu of pork. Familiar or not, each dish is made with ingredients sourced from Arizona farms and producers.
The cocktail menu includes refreshing specialty drinks including Sueño made with Niepoort’s White Port, Malfy Rosa Gin, juniper berries and Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic. Other signature cocktails include Palomita Latina,Up-Beet, Sure Thing and more.
The wine list is also curated to correlate with the culinary offerings. The list features wines from all around the Mediterranean as well as South America and California, including both familiar names and hidden gems. It also includes almost 30 by-the-glass selections, so guests are sure to find something pleasing to fit their palate.
The space was designed by Mark Zeff, who felt that it was important to have an organic open concept that carries an elegant charm and warmth. When dining at arboleda, guests can enjoy floor-to-ceiling windows that open to the patio, a deep gray barrel-vaulted ceiling and a 14-foot olive tree as a centerpiece.
The seamless transition and interplay between the indoor and outdoor spaces gives arboleda an air of lightness that transports the guests to dining at the coast of Spain or Latin America. Its lively atmosphere and inspired design make arboleda an ideal destination for friendly gatherings, special occasions and much deserved happy hours.
“arboleta means grove of trees in Spanish,” Kock said. “We wanted the space to have that organic feel and sense of space; playful but beautifully refined. We want people to be engrossed in the whole experience, not just what is on their plate.”
Bjorn, Mitch and Steven have spent more than 30 years building their knowledge of the restaurant industry including cooking, managing, training programs and food sourcing.
Evan Gotanda, executive chef at arboleda, previously worked with the trio for eight years, in addition to working with other talented chefs and restaurants, including Ludo Lefebvre at Bastide, the Patina Group and Celestino Drago Restaurant Group.
arboleda is open seven days a week, with dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. The restaurant offers happy hour from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday which includes cocktails, beer, wine and small bites at discounted prices. Brunch is also available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
For more information or to make a reservation, visit arboledaaz.com.
