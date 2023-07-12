Teachers in the Scottsdale Unified School District (SUSD) can submit applications now through Friday, July 14 to receive a $300 stipend for classroom supplies from Scottsdale-based personal injury law firm DeFusco Law.
Attorneys Andy and Bryn DeFusco are the founding partners at DeFusco Law, a firm dedicated to providing legal representation for victims of vehicular accidents, crime victims, unreasonable conduct by insurance companies and wrongful death survivors. Andy and Bryn are products of public schools and, with their children attending SUSD schools, they are passionate about supporting public education.
Since 2018, DeFusco Law has awarded over $40,000 to more than 130 SUSD teachers for classroom supplies. DeFusco Law awards at least 10 teachers with $300 stipends (five each semester) annually. They often allocate additional funds from settled claims referred to the firm by SUSD community members.
“As a high school teacher of 19 years being appreciated, awarded, celebrated, recognized and supported by the DeFuscos with their generous stipend truly filled my heart,” said Ms. Gomez, a previous stipend recipient who teaches at Saguaro High School.
“It’s amazing what their generosity and kindness did for my colleagues and me who were also awarded the stipend. It infuses educators with energy to continue to show up excited, inspired and ready to teach because we feel and see that other professions appreciate us.”
DeFusco Law is honored to assist these valuable educators as they return to their classrooms tasked with the demands of teaching during these unprecedented times.
“I was a fortunate recipient of the DeFusco Law firm classroom stipend. They have been very generous to so many of us teachers for a long time, giving, giving and giving,” said Mrs. Rose, Tavan Elementary School.
“So often in education, it’s very challenging to get supplies and materials outside of the normal necessities. Usually, anything additional that teachers think would be helpful and engaging comes out of our own pockets. At the time it was awarded to me, I used my stipend to purchase a class set of exercise bands, which were fantastic for brain breaks. The DeFusco’s generosity makes it easier to go above and beyond in the classroom.”
To learn more, visit defuscolaw.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.