Super Star Car Wash is continuing its expansion within the Valley with its newest express wash locations in North Phoenix and Cave Creek, totaling 70 locations with 41 across the Phoenix-Metro area alone.
The North Phoenix express wash is located just off Interstate 17 near the Norterra shopping plaza at 2675 W. Jomax Rd., while the Cave Creek location is at 4715 E. Carefree Hwy.
The new locations will provide customers with standard express car wash services along with premium treatment and finish options like Simoniz Graphine and Ceramic Sealants, Carnauba Hot Wax, Triple Foam Soap and advanced Tire Shine. Additional amenities include free vacuums, microfiber towels, high-pressure air blasters and tire pressure hoses at every stall after each wash.
“As we continue to grow across the Valley, we are excited to open more locations in the North Valley to better serve residents in the area,” said John Lueken, chief development officer. “With more than 40 locations across Phoenix now, we are so thankful to be a part of such a vibrant community and look forward to exploring ways in which to continue giving back on a hyper-local level.”
Other services offered include single washes and unlimited monthly plans for express services, while six Arizona full-service locations offer full-service washes and detailing, with select locations offering fluid changes and quick lube services as well.
Headquartered in Phoenix, the car wash will be opening additional locations in Arizona, Texas, California and Colorado in 2023. With this continued expansion, Super Star will further look to engrain themselves in the community to continue in their mission to support nonprofits and organizations in the area.
The company is actively involved in the communities it serves, giving back to charitable causes and organizations such as Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arizona, HALO Animal Rescue and other local nonprofits for fundraising, events and sponsorships.
To find a Super Star location nearby and see all the available areas of service, visit superstarcarwash.com.
