Arizona home selling program 72SOLD plans to score some touchdowns during Sunday's Super Bowl LVII game with three separate 30-second commercials. Two of the spots will air during the big game with a third during the trophy presentation.
“This is the second year that we’ve invested in ads during Super Bowl, where millions will be tuned in,” said Greg Hague, founder of 72SOLD. “(We at) 72SOLD developed a program for anyone in America to sell their home in eight days or less for thousands more than selling the traditional way.”
Last year, 72SOLD featured its first Super Bowl ad commercials offering one lucky homeowner in Arizona a 72-month home payment giveaway. The consumer response was unprecedented, Hague said. The winners were military veterans from Glendale and Eloy, and resident Eileen Cruz. Their stories were both inspiring and heartwarming. When Hague and his wife, Teresa, heard that the Cruz family had not been on a vacation in four years, and that their dream was to visit their son Daniel’s grave in Colorado Springs, they sent them and their grand kids there. Daniel served three tours of duty in Afghanistan and became a war hero by risking his life to save the lives of several fellow soldiers. Tragically, he died at age 37 in 2016 because of complications from post-traumatic stress disorder.
This year 72SOLD won't disclose what their commercials are about but according to Hague, "It will be a tribute to our magnificent home state of Arizona."
Since its inception in 2018, 72SOLD has proven its overwhelming success in the Arizona market and recently inked a partnership with the largest real estate franchise in the world, Keller Williams Realty, to continue its national expansion. The story of 72SOLD is tied closely to its founder, Hague, who is an attorney, real estate authority and TV spokesperson. He started the company with an idea written on the back of a napkin.
Hague began marketing the concept and his success quickly grew. In 2022, with a three-year revenue growth of 2,065%, 72SOLD landed No. 260 on the Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The announcement made 72SOLD the top 10 fastest growing real estate firms in the country, and No. 1 in Arizona. Later that same year, 72SOLD continued to make a name for itself with the announcement that it was named “Innovator of the Year '' by The Phoenix Business Journal at its annual Arizona Corporate Excellence award ceremony. The award is given to one Arizona company that leverages innovation to make a positive difference nationally in its industry.
The 72SOLD program was developed for selling a home in eight days or less, instead of the traditional weeks or months, for thousands more than selling the traditional way. Four independent studies over three years, encompassing more than 200,000 home sales, found that sellers who used the 72SOLD program achieved a median sale price averaging 8% to 12% higher prices than other homes sold in their local MLS. Sellers using 72SOLD don’t endure the inconvenience of showings week after week, and have greater control over their closing and move dates.
For more information about 72SOLD, visit 72SOLD.com.
