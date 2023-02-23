SugarJam The Southern Kitchen, a Southern brunch restaurant and bakery in north Scottsdale, is celebrating its second anniversary this month with a special celebration from Feb. 24 to 26, where guests can enjoy delicious breakfast and lunch, popular music hits and $10 SugarJam shooters.
The popular brunch destination has a lot to celebrate, as it saw a year-to-date growth of 87.90% in 2022 compared to 2021 and has already broken records in 2023.
Dana Dumas, an African American woman, CEO and head chef of the SugarJam brands opened SugarJam The Southern Kitchen in January 2021.
SugarJam is known for its unique southern cuisine that features traditional favorites including the French Toast and Fried Chicken breakfast dish, as well as the Creole Shrimp N’ Grits. Guests can also pick up a sweet treat from the SugarJam bakeshop, which ranges from pies to beignets, and enjoy one of SugarJam’s many craft cocktails. Dumas’ current location has more than 5,000 square feet of space and has grown from 15 employees at its start to 32.
In the spring of 2021, Dumas began the Brunch N’ Vibes weekend experience that now runs every Friday through Sunday and features a resident DJ. During the summer of 2022, SugarJam also expanded with the opening of The Market by SugarJam, a quaint gift shop that features finds from national and local small businesses, and the SugarJam ice cream trailer located right next to the restaurant.
“It is an honor to bring authentic southern cuisine to the Valley and to be able to create a unique brunch experience that brings everyone together,” Dumas said. “I am truly grateful for the outpour of love and support from my customers over the past two years, and since the beginning of SugarJam. We are excited for another year at SugarJam The Southern Kitchen and all that’s in store.”
The SugarJam brand was launched in December 2011 by Dumas and was initially known as SugarJam Cookies, LLC. As an at-home baker, she was involved in many farmer’s markets and street fairs where she sold her signature jam-filled sugar cookies sandwiches.
As the demand for her baked goods grew, Dumas opened a brick n’ mortar a mile and a half away from her current location in Scottsdale Airpark on Redfield Road in September 2014. The bakeshop and bistro featured light breakfast, lunch and baked goods. She also started catering and created a SugarJam Bakeshop Trailer that helped her emerge into the food truck scene. After launching weekend brunch, Dumas knew she needed a bigger space which led to SugarJam The Southern Kitchen.
Dumas said SugarJam The Southern Kitchen is looking forward to another year of growth in year three. This year has already kicked off with an incredible milestone, as January saw a 61.47% increase compared to the prior start of 2022. In addition, SugarJam is moving its bakery into its gift shop to allow for dining expansion and will assist in filling larger parties, as well as reducing wait times.
For more information on the SugarJam The Southern Kitchen or to make reservations, visit sjsouthernkitchen.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.