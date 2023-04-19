Those seeking a fun change of scenery while also enjoying good food and cocktails should look no further than the new STK Rooftop at STK Steakhouse in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale.
The new rooftop space offers STK’s signature "Vibe Dining" at its finest, with elevated and shareable culinary selections, world-famous cocktails and live music spun by renowned DJs.
“At STK, we’re always looking to create the best experience for our guest,” said Emanuel “Manny” Hilario, president and CEO of The ONE Group, owners of STK Steakhouse. “The new rooftop space at STK Scottsdale offers guests a new way to enjoy our signature drinks and delicious bites in a playful environment that maintains the elevated experience they have come to know and love from STK.”
The rooftop at STK Steakhouse Scottsdale offers guests the opportunity to enjoy STK’s craveable menus for dinner every Thursday through Sunday and weekend brunch every Saturday and Sunday. STK is also home to an impressive and award-winning wine list that allows guests to pair its premium dry-aged steaks with their favorite varietals from around the world, along with award-winning cocktails like the Spiced Watermelon, Cucumber Stiletto and Not Your Daddy’s Old Fashioned.
The new rooftop offers a beautiful view overlooking the Scottsdale canal and features both a patio and fireplace. The vast size and open floor plan make the space extremely versatile, capable of being transformed to accommodate a wide array of events. From sit-down dinners to cocktail receptions, brand activations and charity fundraisers, the possibilities are limitless.
STK Steakhouse Scottsdale is located at 7134 E. Stetson Dr.
Hours of operation for STK Rooftop are:
- Dinner: Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Sunday. 4 to 11 p.m.
- Brunch: Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Additionally, STK Steakhouse is now featuring a late-night happy hour every Sunday through Thursday from 10 to 11:30 p.m., offering a $3, $6, $9 menu. The menu features a variety of food and drinks from Wagyu Tacos, oysters, shrimp cocktails and more.
For more information or to book a table at STK Rooftop Scottsdale, visit STKsteakhouse.com.
