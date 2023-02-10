Stemistry, a flower bar and coffee shop combo in Scottsdale, was born out of passion – a love for coffee and the unique social aspect of it. So, when it comes to Valentine’s Day, what better place to celebrate love than at Stemistry, where customers can pick out a flower bouquet or build one themselves while sipping on a Valentine’s-themed coffee.
Stemistry was created by 16-year-old Dylan Capshaw in 2022. Capshaw first created a company called GardenMisc in 2020 as an online-only business and quickly began rattling the market with his unique approach to online plant and flower sales.
“Fast forward two years and I just kept growing and growing,” Capshaw said. “I saved up every penny over those two years and wanted to combine it with my true passion, which is coffee. I thought it would be pretty cool to make a cafe where people could come in, have coffee and get flowers all in one.”
And so Stemistry was born.
Capshaw created the entire coffee menu himself, with the goal of making recipes so unique they couldn’t be found in any other coffee shop. Some of those unique menu items include the Katherine Biard, a dirty chai latte with maple cold foam; Eliza Teeter, a rose, lavender, hibiscus and coconut latte; and Flora Rosson, a dark chocolate mocha with orange peel.
The store also features fresh and exotic flowers, which are available in pre-arranged bouquets or individually for customers to build their own bouquet.
While Stemistry always has fresh flowers and creative coffees, the store will have special Valentine’s Day offerings from Feb. 1 through Feb. 20.
“We have flowers and coffee, so it kind of just blends seamlessly into Valentine’s Day,” Capshaw said. “We have what we call a romance deal, so for $50 you can come in and get two rose-infused lattes, which is our signature drink, and a three rose bud vase arrangement. It’s really pretty and it’s perfect whether you’re on a date or just doing Galentines.”
Also special for Valentine’s Day, customers can get a full dozen rose arrangement for 120, a half dozen rose and lily arrangement for $130 or tulips arrangement for $50. Flowers can be pre-ordered online and are available for both pickup and delivery.
Stemistry is also launching a new Valentine’s drink menu that will be served from Feb. 1 to Feb. 20. The drinks include the red velvet mocha, a rose and dark chocolate latte; love bug latte, with fresh rose petals and rose cold foam; and Cupid’s cappuccino, with dark chocolate and coconut.
Being a flower store and coffee lab combo, Capshaw said Stemistry is a naturally popular spot for couples and groups of friends. The store is also open later than most coffee shops, closing at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
“We get a lot of dates, especially later in the day,” Capshaw said. “We have breakfast and lunch sandwiches and pastries, so people can get together to have a meal, arrange flowers and get some coffee. We get a lot of friends. We get some guys who come in and go straight to the cooler and grab one of our pre-made arrangements and head out. Not everybody has to build something. Our menu is really broad, so we get a wide variety of people.”
Stemistry is located at 9015 E. Via Linda in Scottsdale and a new downtown Phoenix location is slated to open soon at Heritage Square. For those who are interested in the Valentine’s Day bouquet specials but can’t make it in store, orders can be placed online at stemistry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.