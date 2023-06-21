SRP is helping customers keep cool and lower their energy bills during its Summer of Savings Giveaway, which kicks off today.
Customers can find tips and programs to help reduce their energy use while collecting entry codes hidden on SRP’s website, social media channels, bill inserts and at SRP-sponsored events throughout the summer.
The more codes a customer collects, the more chances they will have to win prizes including LED lightbulbs, smart thermostats and a grand prize Energy Star appliance package valued at more than $6,000. The grand prize includes a GE front-load washing machine and electric dryer, a GE dishwasher and refrigerator and a Samsung 55-inch LED TV, plus free installation courtesy of Mesa TV & Appliance.
The fun, family friendly Summer of Savings events will be held throughout the Valley and include free ice cream and information on how to save energy and money.
Here’s a list of Summer of Savings events taking place across the Valley:
- 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, June 24: Old School Ice Cream Bus at Chandler Farmer’s Market, 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
- 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1: Leo’s Ice Cream Truck at Paul’s Ace Hardware, 1800 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1: Leo’s Ice Cream Truck at Home Depot, 1740 S. Country Club Drive, Mesa
- 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11: Mr. Softee and Snow Day at the Zoo Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
- 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11: Mr. Softee at Phoenix Zoo, 455 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix
- 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 31: Mr. Softee at Glendale Library, 5959 W. Brown St., Glendale
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Leo’s Ice Cream Truck at Kabat’s Ace Hardware, 40649 N. Gantzel Road, San Tan Valley
- 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Leo’s Ice Cream Truck at Home Depot, 1740 S. Country Club Dr., Mesa
- 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Old School Ice Cream Bus at Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road, Mesa
- 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Old School Ice Cream Bus at Chandler Farmers Market, 3 S. Arizona Ave., Chandler
- 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Leo’s Ice Cream Truck at Chandler Library, 22 S. Delaware St., Chandler
SRP’s Summer of Savings Giveaway runs through Friday, Sept. 1.
A community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, SRP serves approximately 1.1 million customers. The utility service provides water to about half of the Valley’s residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.
LED bulb and smart thermostat winners will be announced weekly. The grand prize winners will be selected at random in mid-September. For more information and details on how to enter, visit srp.net/summer.
