Rip Valley, a sports cards and culture shop officially opened Tuesday, Feb. 1, in Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row Arts District.
Branded as a culture shop with a focus on sports cards, Rip Valley will offer live, streaming and hybrid breaking experiences, an extensive selection of sealed wax and single cards, and sports-related items such as sneakers and apparel. In honor of Roosevelt Row’s vibrant arts community, Rip Valley will also carry several items curated by local artists, as well as custom pieces.
Rip Valley was conceived in late 2021 by a group of self-described “fanatical and obsessed sports card junkies” who decided to embark on a journey to create the card shop they all wished existed. They partnered with House of Form, a local boutique hospitality design firm that specializes in creating memorable spaces, to start bringing their vision to life.
In addition to collecting a unique array of items available for sale, the team behind Rip Valley has developed new breaking formats based upon the financial models used by hedge funds and investors. They will offer multi-round tournament style breaks that will take place over multiple days, as well as “breaking insurance” options to help participants mitigate risk. Rip Valley also has plans to partner with Brandon Dixon, founder of 12th Man Breaks, who has been breaking online since 2016.
“When I was approached with the opportunity to be a partner in a shop in Roosevelt Row, I couldn’t wait to jump in. Although breaking grew in popularity in 2020 and 2021 online and my business expanded, consumers are back to looking for physical experiences and we plan to deliver on all of it,” said Brandon Dixon.
“You will recognize a lot of our products, but the atmosphere and several other products will be a welcome surprise. We will continue to offer virtual opportunities, but with many of our breaks we will offer the ability to be live in the shop having a beer and watching a game while participating in breaks.”
Rip Valley will feature athlete appearances, signings and special events with several well-known local icons and will be available for private experiences for groups looking to rip wax.
Shop hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with extended hours for breaking.
To learn more about Rip Valley and see a calendar of upcoming events, visit ripvalley.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.