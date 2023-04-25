Speedy Street Tacos, a beloved Mexican eatery, is rebranding as Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s and celebrating with giveaways like free meals for a year, gift cards and merch at an April 29 grand opening event.
Founded in 2016 by brothers Naser and Ahmad Alatrash of creative restaurant group AR Concepts, the revamped 1,100-square-foot space at 4002 E. Washington St. marks Mesquite’s ninth Valley location and latest dine-in addition. The restaurant will feature an enhanced drive thru, outdoor seating and maintain its 24-hour operation schedule under Speedy’s original management.
At the April 29 grand opening, Mesquite’s team will be giving away an estimated $20,000 worth in prizes.
The first 10 people in line can receive free Mesquite meals for a year. The next 30 people in line will receive a $200 gift card, followed by the next 60 people in line receiving $50 gift cards. Other giveaway prizes will include Mesquite Fresh Street Mex merchandise, which also grant the wearer 10% off their total order when worn in-store.
“We’re so grateful for Speedy’s loyal customer base, and excited to officially make it a part of the Mesquite Fresh Street Mex family,” Naser said. “Fans of Speedy should know that the tacos will keep their same unique grilled flavor, and will be available alongside Mesquite’s existing burrito, quesadilla and protein bowl menu options.”
Speedy Street Tacos was AR Concepts’ second entrepreneurial venture, created in 2016 in response to the success of Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s first Old Town Scottsdale taco stand. The brand’s humble beginnings operating out of a 500-square-foot parcel has since ballooned into nine sit-down restaurants throughout Arizona.
According to the Alatrash brothers, it was always intended for Speedy to one day assimilate into the Mesquite brand.
“Having the flexibility to enjoy street tacos both on-the-go or within a fast casual dining environment is convenient to our customers, and its proximity to Sky Harbor Airport affords travelers the opportunity to stay in the car while placing orders,” Ahmad said.
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex continues to grow – a Tolleson location is slated to follow the Speedy rebrand in late 2023. The restaurant has recently secured partnerships with like-minded organizations like Grand Canyon University, offering students and staff discounted meals with presentation of school ID.
The Alatrash brothers, AR Concepts owners and the creatives behind Mesquite Fresh Street Mex, Speedy Street Tacos, Chickadees Chicken and Fries and Grindhouse Espresso Bar, seek to elevate the industry standard of “grab and go” cuisine with decidedly untypical brands. Serving up savory soul foods to crisp BBQ salads and drip coffee to sweet energy juices, offerings from AR Concepts suit any lifestyle and taste palette.
To peruse Mesquite Fresh Street Mex’s customizable menu, see new and existing locations, hours of operation and more, visit eatmesquite.com.
