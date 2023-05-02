Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is teaming up with the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and the Barrow Neurological Foundation to kick off the month-long Dine and Donate fundraising campaign. During the campaign, $1 of each specially featured burger and $1 of every 22-ounce Michelob Ultra will be donated to the two causes.
May is National Burger Month and Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
Everything kicks off at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, 401 E Jefferson St. Mike Hazen, Arizona Diamondbacks executive vice president and general manager, and Dr. Nader Sanai, Ivy Brain Tumor Center director, will come together to officially kick off the campaign.
The Ivy Brain Tumor Center, which leads the country in innovative brain tumor treatment and research, is near and dear to the Arizona Diamondbacks family with last year’s loss of Nicole Hazen, wife of Mike Hazen, to glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. She is remembered for her ability to connect with people and forge strong friendships as well as for her passion for her family and teaching. She was treated at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center by Dr. Sanai.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers executive chef Robert Wagner has created a special lineup of burgers for each week of this special month of May; $1 of each specially featured burger and a $1 of every of Michelob Ultra (22-ounce) purchased is earmarked for Dine and Donate. This is the second year the establishment has supported the campaign with a weekly special burgers promotion.
“We look forward to kicking off this campaign for such an incredible cause during May, National Burger Month. We’re honored to collaborate with the Arizona Diamondbacks and also honor the memory of the amazing Nicole Hazen by joining with Mike Hazen to support the work of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center. We invite all Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers fans to enjoy our fabulous, specially created burgers and Michelob Ultra in May, for a second year, as we support the incredible work of Ivy Brain Tumor Center,” said
Will Prichard, director of purchasing, Square One Concepts, of which Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers is a part of.
In addition, Sanai is scheduled to throw out the first pitch May 26 as the D-backs take on the Boston Red Sox and the team will dedicate the proceeds from the evening’s 50/50 raffle to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center.
Here is the special lineup at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers:
May 1–May 7: Jalapeño Bacon Burger. Pepperjack cheese, jalapeño bacon, jalapeño chips, cream cheese jalapeño poppers, spicy mayo.
May 8–May 14: Sweet Chili Pineapple Burger. Swiss cheese, jalapeño bacon, grilled pineapple, sweet chili sauce, grilled tomato, green leaf lettuce.
May 15–21: Arizona Party Melt Burger. Toasted sourdough, provolone cheese, jalapeño bacon, caramelized onions, mayo.
May 22–31: Spicy Pickle Burger. Swiss cheese, fried pickled, spicy mayo, giardiniera, pickle spear.
Burgers are $16 and include house-made chips.
‘Cheeseburgers and Beer’ helping Sponsor Fund Raising for a recognized Health Organization. Is this a joke, satire, or just clueless?
