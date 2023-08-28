Gorjana, a fast-growing Laguna Beach-based jewelry brand, is continuing its retail expansion in Arizona with the opening of a new store at Phoenix’s Biltmore Fashion Park Wednesday, Aug. 30.
At the 1,499-square-foot store, Phoenix locals and visitors can soon shop the brand’s popular designs, ranging from gold-plated to fine necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more.
“With all of Phoenix's unique and beautiful scenery, from the desert to the Arizona sun, Biltmore Fashion Park is the perfect backdrop for our 54th store. Our elevated, yet timeless designs are perfect for relaxing by the pool or soaking up the Arizona sun,” said Gorjana Reidel, who co-founded the business with her husband in 2004.
“We’ve loved getting to know our Arizona shoppers over the years, and couldn’t be more excited to join the lively Biltmore Fashion Park community this summer.”
Combining the best of Laguna Beach with Phoenix’s beautiful desert and located right in the midst of all Phoenix has to offer, Gorjana Biltmore is an ideal shopping destination for out-of-towners and locals alike.
The new center features gardens, fountains and boasts some of the most in-demand retailers in the country. The all-outdoor lifestyle-focused property settled in Camelback Corridor at 24th and Camelback has long been the “backyard” for Phoenix’s historic Biltmore neighborhood and financial district. gorjana, the newest addition to Biltmore’s upscale shopping, will be located next to Anthropologie and Skin Laundry, and a short stroll from the Center Lawn.
“We are so pleased to welcome Gorjana to Biltmore Fashion Park, our jewel box destination in the heart of Phoenix’s upscale and historic Biltmore district,” said Victoria Buscher, general manager of Biltmore Fashion Park.
“Gorjana's fine jewelry and other special pieces — inspired by the relaxed, beachside luxury of the company’s origins in Southern California — are a wonderful complement to the terrific retail and dining mix we’ve created here for our guests.”
When gorjana - Biltmore Fashion Park officially opens its doors Wednesday, shoppers will be immersed in a welcoming coastal bungalow inspired by co-founders Gorjana and Jason Griffin Reidel’s Southern California roots. Light wood finishes, a crystal quartz chandelier, three sparkling window pendants and a hand-dipped Lauren Williams Tapestry inspired by the iconic Laguna Beach coastline create the perfect backdrop to Gorjana's elevated yet effortless designs.
The store’s Biltmore opening comes on the heels of a year of impressive growth and expansion for the brand, with more than 50 stores across the country including a second Arizona location in Scottsdale Quarter. With an ever-growing collection of timeless designs, Gorjana offers something for everyone. Its in-store stylists offer exceptional service, including curating layered looks that help shoppers express their unique personal styles and offering complimentary engraving for online orders.
Since Gorjana's inception in 2004, philanthropy has been part of the brand’s mission and approach to community-building. For over nearly 20 years, Gorjana has worked with nonprofit organizations that support a range of national causes, with a particular focus on women and children through its annual partnerships with The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Baby2Baby, Toys for Tots, Dress for Success and more.
Gorjana also partners with local charities at each of its locations, and local nonprofit organizations in Phoenix the area are encouraged to complete a donation request form for efforts that support the local community.
The store, located at 2502 E. Camelback Road in Phoenix, opens its doors Wednesday, Aug. 30. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information on Gorjana or the Biltmore store, visit gorjana.com.
