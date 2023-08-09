Six months after --launched the Sip & Stroll program at Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace, the numbers for the first few months of the program show popularity in the program is growing at a successful and steady pace.
The Sip & Stroll program, created by Phoenix-based Vestar, allows shoppers over the age of 21 to purchase an alcoholic beverage at designated restaurants and bars and then enjoy the beverage throughout the designated outdoor areas.
Vestar, which handles development and management of outdoor shopping malls, currently operates the program at Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace.
Since Jan. 12, there have been 11,707 wristbands distributed at Desert Ridge Marketplace. Nine establishments participate in the program including Artichoke Pizza, CB Live, Dave & Buster’s, Islands, Sid’s Garage, Whining Pig, Yard House, Spitz Mediterranean and Fat Tuesday.
Over at Tempe Marketplace, 7,831 wristbands have been distributed since January. Participating businesses in Tempe include Dave & Buster’s, Genghis Grill, Harkins Theatres, Gen Korean BBQ House, Kabuki, Shake Shack and Lumberjaxes.
“We are extremely pleased with the response as well as the smooth execution in launching this new initiative,” said Patrick McGinley, president of management services.
“We believe Sip & Stroll is just another enhancement and innovative way to give shoppers a value-added experience when they come to our centers. The properties are some of the first in the nation to enjoy the new rights and privileges.”
Participants must wear a wristband and the beverages are consumed in a plastic cup.
In the “Age of Amazon,” the Sip & Stroll program is a way to help shopping centers maintain their attractiveness to shoppers, which is a critical goal for state leaders as shopping centers provide large amounts of sales tax revenue that fund government services.
Those partaking in Sip & Stroll are also able to enjoy several hundred free events and festivals at both Desert Ridge Marketplace and Tempe Marketplace throughout the year. Some of those outdoor events include live music, holiday celebrations and festivals, signature events, art festivals, children’s programming, fitness classes and much more.
For more information visit shopdesertridge.com or tempemarketplace.com.
