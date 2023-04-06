Just in time for the sunny pool and patio season, Shady Rays, one of the nation’s fastest-growing lifestyle eyewear brands, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest storefront from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 in Scottsdale’s Kierland Commons.
The community is invited to attend the grand opening celebration alongside Shady Rays COO Dan Ratterman, local dignitaries and other area stakeholders and see if they win one of the many giveaways the store is offering that day.
The first 50 customers in the store will receive a free pair of mystery sunglasses from the company’s collection of polarized lifestyle eyewear. Additionally, customers in store can register for a chance to win one of several additional prizes that will be given out throughout the event.
Prizes include free shades for a year, a round of golf, a spa service, an America the Beautiful National Parks annual pass, a collection of Shady Rays UV shirts and hats and more. Even those who don’t win a prize get perks, as the entire store will be up to 50% off during the April 8 grand opening event.
Boasting an expansive 2,000-square-feet of buying and trying space, the new Scottsdale retail store will feature all frame and lens options from Shady Rays’ collection of lifestyle and performance sunglasses as well as seasonal availability of snow goggles and other outdoor wearables. This will be the lifestyle eyewear company’s largest retail footprint to date.
“Scottsdale offers residents and tourists alike an abundance of outdoor activities like hiking, biking and world-famous golf, making it the perfect place for wearing high-quality polarized shades and our newest retail store,” said Chris Ratterman, founder and CEO of Shady Rays.
“Our loyal Phoenix-area customers have been asking for a store for some time and we’re excited we are able to bring this new buying and trying experience to them in Arizona.”
Staffed by knowledgeable brand enthusiasts, the store will provide an in-person experience for customers to try, buy and exercise Shady Rays’ exclusive lost and broken replacement program. The replacement program has been a key differentiator for Shady Rays’ growth.
“On the heels of the success of stores in Lexington and Denver, it’s been part of our long-term growth strategy to open additional retail outlets in key cities across the country,” Ratterman said. “While our online marketplace and customer service platform still serves us well, the opportunities for growth at retail in addition to our established e-commerce are promising.”
Shady Rays offers a variety of frames and lenses, both lifestyle and sports performance-oriented, at a moderate price point, starting at $54. The brick-and-mortar store will also offer the brand’s popular $18 “Mystery Pair” addition to any regular-priced purchase.
“Online shopping is convenient and easy for most people,” Ratterman said. “But we believe that highly curated retail locations can be a powerful pairing with our e-commerce site. This gives our customers an option to try on multiple styles, have assistance making decisions and engage in follow-up customer service.”
Additionally, every purchase of Shady Rays goes to support individuals and nonprofits throughout the community through Shady Rays Impact.
Alongside their customers, Shady Rays is helping people live healthy, courageous lives through some of their most challenging moments. The funds help build play sets for pediatric oncology patients and funding critical cancer research; take young adults with cancer on outdoor adventures of a lifetime; and provide the food fuel necessary to achieve it all. Learn more at ShadyRays.com/Impact.
The new store is located in Kierland Commons near Postino Wine Café at 7012 E. Greenway Pkwy, Suite 160, in Scottsdale.
To learn more about Shady Rays and to stay up to date on all the action, visit shadyrays.com.
