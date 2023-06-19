Four new tenants are coming to Desert Ridge Marketplace over the next year, adding a Sephora, dog-friendly bar and two restaurants to the shopping, dining and entertainment center north Phoenix.
Sephora, Foley Ranch, Backyard and Nautical Bowls are scheduled to open doors over the next year, occupying a total of 22,400 square feet of space.
“The arrival of these new brands brings the center to 99.4% leased and reflects the marketplace’s commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its shoppers,” said Jenny Cushing, vice president of leasing for Vestar.
Sephora is set to join Desert Ridge Marketplace this winter. A destination for beauty enthusiasts, Sephora offers a team of trained beauty advisors ready to provide guidance and recommendations while featuring over 340 carefully curated brands.
“At Sephora, our mission continues to be welcoming more people into the prestige beauty community, and we are achieving exactly that,” said Jean-André Rougeot, president and CEO, Sephora Americas. “We’ve been able to bring the premium experience Sephora is known and loved for to new communities across the country, giving them the access to beauty that we know they are yearning for.”
Sephora will be located inside The District near Nike Unite and The District Stage.
Foley Ranch, one of several new restaurant concepts at the property, will open this fall. Anticipated to be among the Valley’s hottest country bars, Foley Ranch will feature the best in BBQ — inspired by celebrity chef Brian Duffy — country music, dancing and drinks. The nearly 7,000-square-foot venue will be located on the west side of the center between BJ’s Restaurant and Barrio Queen.
First-to-market concept, Backyard will also be joining the line-up in 2024. This pup-friendly bar and grill will be the perfect spot to meet friends, find fun and comfortably kick back in an over 8,000-square-foot open-air playground. Created by the hospitality and entertainment powerhouses of Evening Entertainment Group, Backyard has the ultimate large-scale patio vibe with a colorful, yet rustic and relaxed space that is packed with games, TVs, bars, food and entertainment.
Another eatery joining Desert Ridge Marketplace this year is Nautical Bowls. Nautical Bowls will make its way to the northwest side of the shopping center near Albertsons.
“We hope [the Desert Ridge area] loves Nautical Bowls as much as we do,” said Nautical Bowls founders, Bryant and Rachel Amundson. “We are so thrilled to open our doors within this fantastic community and see Nautical Bowls’ locations all over the map.”
With superfood bowls, acai and other tasty menu items, Nautical Bowls provides a healthy and filling option that is packed with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel the day. Plus, each bowl is gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, soy-free, contains zero refined sugars and is made with organic, all-natural ingredients.
News of these new tenants comes shortly after Desert Ridge Marketplace announced the additions of Kona Grill, Jin Jia Chinese Cuisine, Fat Tuesday and Yonutz Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream, which are set to open this year. Spitz Mediterranean also recently opened in May inside The District near the Splash Pad.
The center continues to see promising growth that is pushing established brands to invest in renovations and updates to their locations; recent renovations include Target, JOANN, Sunglass Hut and more.
Owned and managed by Phoenix based, Vestar, Desert Ridge Marketplace is Arizona’s premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination. Featuring over 100 retailers and restaurants, the 1.2 million-square-foot mixed-use lifestyle center recently completed a $22 million renovation. Desert Ridge Marketplace is located at 21001 N. Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix. For more information, visit shopdesertridge.com.
