Jay Macklin, owner of Platinum Living Realty, an independent luxury real estate brokerage headquartered in Scottsdale, was recently selected as the residential real estate designated broker of the year by Arizona School of Real Estate and Business.
The organization honored Macklin for contributions to both the real estate field and the community in a ceremony that took place in mid-April.
“It is an honor to be recognized by such a respected organization such as the Arizona School of Real Estate and Business,” Macklin said. “We are incredibly proud of our rapid growth over the last year as an independent brokerage and look forward to the addition of new agents, teams, offices and locations.”
Macklin co-founded Platinum Living Realty along with his wife, Michelle, in 2010. Since then, the Scottsdale-based luxury real estate brokerage has grown into four offices and 128 agents.
Mackin has more than 25 years in the marketing and business development sector and has a passion for agent growth and development, focusing most of his days helping agents build, maintain and grow sustainable real estate businesses. In the last year, his success and systems has led to the recruitment of more than 50 agents and has expanded into other markets.
The Arizona School of Real Estate and Business’ journal industry awards recognizes Arizona’s most esteemed professionals in the real estate industry. The Arizona School of Real Estate and Business was founded in 1969 and is currently one of the largest and oldest schools of its kind in the nation. This year’s award ceremony marked the organization’s eighth annual journal industry awards.
Platinum Living Realty uses proven systems, lead generation tools, support and specialized coaching and support for its real estate agents. The Macklins provide resources and mentoring to help their agents effectively target and grow their businesses, generate new leads and guide home buyers and sellers in navigating Arizona’s thriving real estate market.
Specializing in real estate services for luxury communities like DC Ranch, north Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley, Platinum Living Realty offers a diverse collection of properties from cozy single-family to ultra-luxury estates. For more information, visit platinumlivingrealty.com.
