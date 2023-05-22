Known as a titan in the restaurant industry, Rick Federico has officially been awarded The Impact Award – an Elliot Award for leaders who have created a huge difference in the industry.
Founded by Alice Elliot, The Elliot Group has been a premier resource in recruiting C-suite executives since 1984. One year later, The Elliot Leadership Conference was established as an invitation-only event focused on leadership, culture, innovation and education within the industry. From operator to CEO to several board positions, Federico has showcased all it takes to truly make a name in the industry.
“I am beyond honored to receive this prestigious award from the esteemed Elliot Group,” Federico said. “Alice Elliot has been a great supporter, mentor and friend for many years, and I am thrilled to be recognized for my contributions in the industry. I must also thank all those who have worked alongside me all of these years – I wouldn’t be here today without the love and support from each and every one of you.”
Federico began his career in the restaurant industry as a manager at Steak & Ale, an American chain restaurant headquartered in Dallas. Later, he served in manager positions at both Orville Beans and Bennigan’s restaurants. Federico went on to develop Grady’s Goodtimes, serving as co-founder, partner and vice president of operations until the company was acquired in 1989 by Brinker International, Inc.
Upon joining Brinker International, Federico served as senior vice president and concept head for Macaroni Grill before he was promoted to president of the Italian Concept division, directing operations and development for both Macaroni Grill and Spageddies. In 1996, Federico joined P.F. Chang’s China Bistro as president and chairman of the board. One year later, Federico was promoted to CEO of P.F. Chang’s, where he stayed in his position until March 2015. From 2015 to February 2019, he also served as both executive chairman of P.F. Chang’s and non-executive chairman.
In 2022, Federico teamed up with Tim Donmoyer and Ric Gordon to open their newest concept, Thompson 105 Woodfired Grill + Cocktails – an American neighborhood spot in Scottsdale.
Thompson 105 is currently being featured as one of the many restaurants participating in Arizona Restaurant Week, which began May 19. Stop in for Prawn & Avocado, Rigatoni Rustica, Pushin’ P Cocktail and more through May 26 to get in on delicious bites and beverages enjoyed by the whole family.
As a supporter of all those in the industry, Federico serves on Domino’s board of directors since February 2011 and is the chairman of the audit committee. In addition, Federico currently serves on the boards of directors of RPT Realty and Trust, Tastemaker Acquisition Corp., Prime Steak Concepts, Boqueria and Black Rock Coffee Bar.
Outside of his work in the food and beverage industry, Federico became a founding member of Chances for Children in 2008. Chances for Children support and inspire hope to the children of Haiti who have been separated from their parents. This is a coordinated effort working with local churches to address basic needs including clean water, hunger, medical care and spiritual reinforcement. With teams in the United States and in Haiti, Chances for Children provides care including medical, education, feeding programs, religious support and community development.
Rick is a family man; married to his wife Peggy for over 45 years, they have five children and eight grandchildren. He and his wife, Peggy, are also major supporters of St. Jude’s Hospital.
For more information about Thompson 105, visit thompson105.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.