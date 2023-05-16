Scottsdale-based luxury real estate brokerage Platinum Living Realty (PLR) continues to grow, most recently welcoming The Ellens Team, led by locally acclaimed and award winning agent Torie Ellens to the company.
Ellens not only brings 23 years of experience to the office, she also brought her team of 12 agents and her support staff.
“At Platinum Living Realty, we intentionally bring on agents who are not only leaders in their respective offices, but also in the industry,” said Michelle Macklin, co-owner of Platinum Living Realty.
“We are honored that Torie has decided to bring her team over to Platinum Living Realty, as the culture of her client-focused team is one that resonates with our mission at PLR.”
This latest team to join PLR is a result of the company’s successfully evolved business model and independent brand. So far, PLR has attracted more than 50 new agents in the fastest-growing county in the nation. With Phoenix real estate market trends estimated to be 30-90 days ahead of the rest of the country, PLR’s focus on luxury homes is setting an industry standard nationally.
“I built my team with a strong belief that there is a better way to do real estate,” Ellens said.
“Years ago, when I met the owners, Jay and Michelle Macklin, I had a tremendous amount of respect for their dedication to the same values I have, along with their commitment to growth and client focus. The time is now perfect for me to join PLR and I cannot wait to see the continued growth and success we will achieve together.”
PLR has been recognized as a leader in the industry by numerous media outlets, realty groups and independent organizations. At the center of the brand is co-founder Jay Macklin’s proprietary Five Pillars System, which maximizes resources, generates new leads and helps home buyers and sellers realize their dreams.
“The timing of The Ellens Team joining our group, synonymously at the start of the spring/summer housing market, could not be more perfect for Platinum Living Realty,” Macklin said. “Torie shares the PLR passion of inspiring others on our team through opportunities to mentor fellow agents.”
Like the Macklins, at the center of Ellen’s success is the strong client relationships that have resulted in multiple repeat transactions and referrals. Her accolades include the successful completion of Arizona Real Estate brokerage licensing. Ellens is consistently ranked within the Top 100 Agents of Arizona, as well as top three in her previous brokerage.
In addition, she is proficient in American Sign Language and loves having the ability to not only work with deaf clients, but support organizations with the same focus. Her philanthropic efforts also include donating time to several charities and sponsoring several children and a school in Africa through Garments of Praise.
PLR uses proven systems, lead generation tools, support and specialized coaching and support for its real estate agents. The Macklins provide resources and mentoring to help their agents effectively target and grow their businesses, generate new leads and guide home buyers and sellers in navigating Arizona’s thriving real estate market.
Specializing in real estate services for luxury communities like DC Ranch, north Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Paradise Valley, PLR offers a diverse collection of properties from cozy single-family to ultra-luxury estates. For more information, visit platinumlivingrealty.com
