Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING FOR A DAM RELEASE NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY, MAY 23... * WHAT...Flooding caused by upstream dam release continues. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following county, Maricopa. * WHEN...Until 500 PM MST Tuesday May 23. * IMPACTS...Lowland flooding and inundation of unbridged crossings will occur along the Gila River downstream of Painted Rock Dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 252 AM MST, water releases from Painted Rock Dam continue to remain steady. These releases will continue to make unbridged river crossings impassable and may inundate some farm fields between the dam and Agua Caliente near the Maricopa and Yuma County line. - Roads impacted include: Poco Dinero Road, Rocky Point Road, and South Oatman Road. - Some locations adjacent to the Gila River that will experience flooding include... mainly rural areas of Maricopa County downstream of Painted Rock Dam. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE PHOENIX METRO AREA TODAY... The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) has issued an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Phoenix Metro Area on Tuesday. This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects increase as air quality deteriorates. Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended. You are urged to car pool, telecommute or use mass transit. The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late in the day. For details on this High Pollution Advisory, visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecast/phoenix or call 602-771-2300.

...Gusty winds will impact portions of Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 515 PM MST... At 430 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from near Falcon Field Airport to near Usery Mountain Park to near Canyon Lake. Movement was south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Sun Lakes, East Mesa, Queen Creek, Granite Reef Dam, Gold Camp, Falcon Field Airport, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Usery Mountain Park, San Tan Village Mall, Seville, Freestone Park, Superstition Mountains, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport and Chandler Heights. This includes the following highways... US Highway 60 between mile markers 180 and 210. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 160 and 171, and between mile markers 180 and 185. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 15 and 48. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH