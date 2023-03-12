Scottsdale customers will soon be able to shop Shady Rays’ extensive collection of polarized shades at the company’s newest brick-and-mortar store.
One of the nation’s fastest-growing lifestyle eyewear bands will open its newest storefront this spring at Scottsdale’s Kierland Commons, marking the lifestyle eyewear company’s largest retail footprint to date.
Boasting an expansive 2,000 square feet of buying and trying space, the newest retail store will feature all frame and lens options from Shady Rays’ collection of lifestyle and performance sunglasses as well as seasonal availability of snow goggles and other outdoor wearables.
“Scottsdale offers residents and tourists alike an abundance of outdoor activities like hiking, biking and world-famous golf, making it the perfect place for wearing high-quality polarized shades and our newest retail store,” said Chris Ratterman, founder and CEO of Shady Rays.
“Our loyal Phoenix-area customers have been asking for a store for some time and we’re excited we are able to bring this new buying and trying experience to them in Arizona.”
A grand opening celebration will take place this spring with prizes for the first 50 customers, free merchandise giveaways, grand opening discounts and more.
Staffed by knowledgeable brand enthusiasts, the store will provide an in-person experience for customers to try, buy and exercise Shady Rays’ exclusive lost and broken replacement program. The replacement program has been a key differentiator for Shady Rays’ growth.
“On the heels of the success of stores in Lexington and Denver, it’s been part of our long-term growth strategy to open additional retail outlets in key cities across the country,” Ratterman said. “While our online marketplace and customer service platform still serves us well, the opportunities for growth at retail in addition to our established e-commerce are promising.”
Shady Rays offers a variety of frames and lenses, both lifestyle and sports performance-oriented, at a moderate price point, starting at $54. The brick-and-mortar store will also offer the brand’s popular $18 “Mystery Pair” as an add-on to any regular-priced purchase.
“Online shopping is convenient and easy for most people,” Ratterman said. “But we believe that highly curated retail locations can be a powerful pairing with our e-commerce site. This gives our customers an option to try on multiple styles, have assistance making decisions, and engage in follow-up customer service.
Kierland Commons is located at 15205 N. Kierland Blvd. The Shady Rays location will employ six to eight employees and will be located adjacent to UNTUCKit and Tocaya Modern Mexican on the center’s first level.
To learn more about Shady Rays and to stay up to date on all the action, visit shadyrays.com.
