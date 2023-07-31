Whether they’re cautiously tiptoeing into a preschool classroom for the first time or sauntering into a lecture hall filled with fellow collegiates, students across the Valley can strut into a new school year rocking confidence and style with inspiration from the Back-to-School Scottsdale Style event, taking place at Scottsdale Fashion Square from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
The shopping center’s Palm Court will become a hot spot for all things back-to-school, with a series of events and activities to get the whole family energized for an exciting new year. Fashion shows highlighting this year’s top trends from popular retailers including Guess, Levi’s, JD Sports and more will take place at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sephora Style Stations will let attendees get hands-on with products, techniques and expert advice to help students look and feel their best.
Musical performances by Desert Stages and DJ entertainment will add to the ambiance, and visitors can also stroll an impressive photography exhibit by Kids In Focus, a local nonprofit that equips kids with essential life skills to make the shift from surviving to thriving.
The celebration is hosted in partnership with FORD/Robert Black Agency, which is holding an open call model search for ages 5 to 22 throughout the event on the Lux Balcony. The agency will be scouting for all genders, races and sizes, and no experience is necessary.
While loading up on new fashion, it’s the perfect time to join Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Back-to-School Denim Drive with participating retailers such as Madewell, Levi’s, American Eagle, Abercrombie & Fitch and PACSUN. The drive is part of a recycling revolution led by Cotton’s Blue Jeans Go Green, which transforms donated jeans into various creative products. From July 31 through Aug. 31, shoppers can drop off used denim at the Lux Concierge Desk, located in the Luxury Wing. For more information visit fashionsquare.com/backtoschool.
Scottsdale Fashion Square is located at 7014 E. Camelback Rd.
