TruWest Credit Union

Source: facebook.com/TruWestCreditUnion.

In recognition of Scottsdale-based TruWest Credit Union’s commitment to excellence in wealth management services, the credit union was honored with the annual Service Excellence Award from Priority Financial Group (PFG), a registered investment advisor serving financial advisors and financial institutions.

PFG has partnered with financial institution clients for the past 20 years and selected TruWest, which has served members in Phoenix and Austin, Texas, since 1952. 

The Service Excellence Award is based on the highest growth in gross revenue and assets in 2022 over the prior year across the more than 20 financial institutions PFG serves. TruWest is among the leading credit unions in the nation with a robust wealth management department, according to Mike Prior, PFG founder and CEO.

“TruWest’s best practices approach is driven by visionary leadership and a longstanding dedication to delivering outstanding member service,” Prior said. “It’s demonstrated through healthy growth, high quality financial advisors, a dedicated administrative assistant team and complete support from the branches and marketing teams. This truly is a fun culture with the team focused on delivering quality advice.” 

Since 2005, PFG has partnered with TruWest, serving as its registered investment advisor and assisting with the growth and management of its wealth management department. The PFG-TruWest partnership has resulted in year-over-year growth since its inception.

Today, approximately 83% of TruWest’s gross revenue is derived from its advisory business. The credit union’s seven financial advisors manage $385 million in assets under administration (AUA), serving 1,770 clients. 

“Through our partnership with PFG, we are able to deliver on our promise to provide financial education and solutions that make a difference in our members’ lives,” said TruWest Vice President of Finance Abby Johnson.

PFG provides turnkey compliance, operations and sales support to more than 20 financial institutions, using Charles Schwab, Fidelity and AssetMark platforms. TruWest is the No. 1 financial institution on the PFG platform in terms of total revenue, assets and number of clients.

For more information, visit truwest.org.

