After expanding to Texas just a few months ago, Scottsdale-based Tequila Corrido is now taking its spirits to California and has hired industry powerhouse Sheldon Alexander to reach every high end shelf in the state.
With more than three decades of industry experience, Alexander has been named vice president of sales for California, responsible for leading Tequila Corrido’s strategic efforts in the state by managing distributors and building teams to support the expansion of its agave spirit footprint.
“Following our success throughout Arizona, our team recognizes that there is so much opportunity to make an impact in a market like California,” said Tequila Corrido life coach Brian Raab. “Sheldon’s energy and leadership aligns with our vision to be the first choice amongst premium brands as we continue to introduce ourselves to new partners and customers.”
In his previous roles as a leader in the wine and spirit industry, Alexander spearheaded key initiatives, breaking through new markets and driving more than $100 million in revenue. Alexander oversaw the Arizona expansion efforts for Young’s Market Company and was critical in positioning the company for a partnership with Republic National Distributing Company.
“Tequila is a people business and I love the story attached to Tequila Corrido. It is a true authentic story like the tequila in the bottle,” Alexander said. “In my role, I want to build a future where you can enjoy Tequila Corrido on the menu at restaurants and purchase it from our exceptional retail partners.”
Alexander’s appointment comes at a key moment in Tequila Corrido’s business development as the company solidifies its standing with retailers and consumers. Tequila Corrido can currently be found for sale in more than 400 locations in Arizona and recently launched in Texas, Nevada and Tennessee.
“We are investing heavily in our leadership team and securing the brightest talent. Sheldon is a highly sought after talent in our field and will be a valuable addition to us,” said Tequila Corrido COO Anthony Boyle. “If anyone can make an incredible impact, it’s going to be him.”
Raab and Boyle, along with their business partner and celebrated entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mike Watts, plan to launch in Colorado, Georgia and New Mexico next.
“With each new city we expand to, we continue to create new fans and supporters,” Boyle added. “This is just the beginning. Tequila Corrido is meant to be shared and we are doing our part to spread that awareness.”
With every harvest, Tequila Corrido pays homage to the tequila-making traditions and stories behind its evolution. In every bottle, Tequila Corrido captures the attention to detail, commitment to excellence and pursuit of enjoyment in all aspects of life.
The spirit is barrel-aged in its Guadalajara distillery and available in three expressions, Tequila Corrido Blanco, Tequila Corrido Reposado and Tequila Corrido Añejo.
Tequila Corrido is available for purchase through its website and can ship to 38 states. For more information, visit ilovetequilacorrido.com
