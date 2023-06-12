Scottsdale-based Plexus Worldwide, one of the largest direct selling health and wellness companies in the world, was recently named as a 2023 Arizona Corporate Counsel Award winner by AZ Business Magazine in partnership with the Association of Corporate Counsel and the State Bar of Arizona.
The Arizona Corporate Counsel Awards recognize the important and vital role in-house counsels play across industries.
The Plexus legal team, led by Chief Legal Officer Chris Reid, was awarded the Judges’ Award for recognition of helping Plexus expertly navigate through obstacles and business challenges while upholding the company’s integrity and ethical standards. The team works rigorously for the betterment of both the company they serve and the communities in which they operate.
“It is an incredible honor for our legal department to be presented with the Judges’ Award by AZ Business Magazine in this year's Corporate Counsel Awards," Reid said. "This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to upholding our company’s guiding principles of being trustworthy, honest, reliable and responsible within the industry.”
Reid has over 30 years of experience in managing and overseeing legal teams, including compliance, all aspects of business processes, global quality and corporate affairs. He is also a member of the International Trademark Association.
While at Plexus, Reid’s expertise has helped the legal department position Plexus as a leader in the health and wellness industry, with the company becoming well-known for its ethics and transparency with customers.
Plexus Worldwide, LLC, is a leading health and wellness company featuring products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners (“brand ambassadors”) worldwide, Plexus is among the top 25 largest direct sales companies globally, according to Direct Selling News. For more information about the company, visit plexusworldwide.com.
