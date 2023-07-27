Sagewood, part of Life Care Services senior living communities, recently updated their executive team roster with two internal promotions and a new hire.
Stewart Ingram was promoted to regional operations manager for Life Care Services (LCS). He has been working with Sagewood and its parent company, LCS, for more than 31 years and was Sagewood’s executive director for 17 years. In his new role, Ingram will oversee the operations of LCS managed communities in the San Diego and San Francisco Bay markets and take a prominent role on the LCS leadership team.
To fill the position of executive director at Sagewood, Ed Smith was also promoted. Smith has been with Sagewood since 2018 and has over 19 years of experience in the senior living industry. Prior to his new position, Smith was serving as Sagewood’s associate executive director. Smith will focus on assuring resident satisfaction and managing the operations of the community. He is committed to perfecting best practices and continuously improving the quality of living experience and care for all residents at Sagewood.
“We are certain Stewart and Ed will thrive in their new roles,” said Scott Doherty, vice president and senior director of operations management at LCS. “Their decades of dedication to Sagewood and LCS over the years makes them the perfect fit for an executive leadership role. All residents will benefit from their extensive industry knowledge and passion to serve.”
Sagewood has also hired Matt Phipps to assume the position of associate executive director. Phipps has more than 10 years of experience working for LCS, making him the best fit for the Sagewood role. Phipps responsibilities include managing food and beverage services, environmental services, community life services, plant operations, security and residential health services. He will also support the executive director in the daily management of Sagewood operations.
“Sagewood has welcomed Matt with open arms, and we know he will be a key addition to our team,” said Smith. “He comes to us with a solid, working knowledge of senior living and his enthusiasm is unmatched. The residents will enjoy the positive energy he brings to Sagewood.”
About Sagewood
Sagewood is a Life Plan Community located at 4555 E. Mayo Blvd. in Phoenix, featuring resort-like amenities including a fitness center, movie theaters, indoor and outdoor pools, 18-hole putting golf course, auditorium for multi-purpose use, formal and casual dining and health center providing assisted living, memory care support, skilled nursing and a rehabilitative therapy center. Industry leader Life Care Services and Westminster Capital are the joint-venture partners of Sagewood. For more information, visit SagewoodLCS.com.
