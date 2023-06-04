Sagewood promotes Holly Weaver to director of community life services

Sagewood, a Life Plan Community featuring a resort-style setting in Phoenix, recently announced the promotion of Holly Weaver to director of community life services.
Weaver joined the Sagewood Community Life Services team in 2021 with a background in event planning and hospitality. After two decades of working events in the Valley, Weaver decided to pursue a career more aligned with her passion for senior living.
“(She) was an exceptional member of the community life services team during her time at Sagewood,” said executive director of Sagewood, Ed Smith. “Her dedication, passion and knowledge for activities that are meaningful to residents made her the perfect choice for director of the program.”
In her role as director of community life services, Weaver is responsible for the planning, coordinating and implementing of a variety of activities to meet the social, educational and recreational needs of the residents. Weaver will be leading the life services team and ensuring programs meet the needs and enhance the quality of life for residents.
One of her goals is to expand the sports, health and wellness programs at Sagewood along with expanding the residents’ artistic opportunities. She is also working with vendors from all over the Valley to implement a seasonal market and shopping bazaar exclusive to Sagewood.
Prior to joining Sagewood, Weaver worked for local organizations such as The Phoenix Theatre Company, TheaterWorks of Peoria and The Phoenix Vegan Fest. She graduated with a degree in business administration from Glendale Community College and gained several hospitality accreditations through the state of Arizona.
For more information on Sagewood, visit SagewoodLCS.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.