The Palmeraie, a high-end mixed-use residential, retail, dining and hospitality destination on 122 acres spanning Paradise Valley and Scottsdale, is one step closer to completion after developers secured a $585 million loan to finish the $2 billion project.
The loan was originated by Madison Realty Capital, a vertically integrated real estate private equity firm focused on debt and equity investment strategies, and given to Scottsdale-based Five Star Development. The loan will be used to finish construction of The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley resort and residences at The Palmeraie, which is already 80% completed.
“We are pleased to provide a flexible financing solution for Five Star Development, who has significant experience developing luxury properties in the southwestern United States,” said Josh Zegen, managing principal and co-founder of Madison Realty Capital.
“This is one of the most impressive undertakings of a luxury master-planned community on the West Coast. Five Star Development has completely pre-sold each of the masterfully designed Villas and nearly half of the Estate Homes. The Ritz-Carlton is one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands and this development is catered for the affluent and desirable Scottsdale market, which is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.”
At the heart of the community is a 215-room Ritz-Carlton resort that will be surrounded by 80 single-level Ritz-Carlton Residences Villas, which are 100% sold, and 32 single-family Ritz-Carlton branded and serviced Estate Homes.
As for the retail and restaurant component, there is approximately 160,000 square feet of high-end, mixed-use space located on 22 acres at the corner of Scottsdale and Indian Bend roads. Home to more than 60 exceptional luxury and specialty boutiques as part of the fourth phase, The Palmeraie will also incorporate a variety of dining destinations led by best-in-class, celebrated local and international chefs.
FENDI Private Residences will open its first ground-up residential enclave in North America at The Palmeraie with a boutique collection of 52 elegantly crafted residences with five unequaled penthouses. The interest list is currently forming with a sales campaign beginning later this year.
“Madison Realty Capital’s significant experience with branded hotel residences and deep understanding of the hospitality market sets their team apart,” said Managing Director of JLL Capital Markets, Bryan Clark, who arranged the financing.
“We were pleased to work with them to deliver tailored financing for a hospitality and luxury retail project that will set a new standard in Paradise Valley.”
