Bartlett Lake Marina offers an enticing escape that blends aquatic and desert environments, beckoning both leisure seekers and adventurers.
Framed by the rugged terrain of the Sonoran Desert, this marina in Carefree serves as a prime destination for individuals seeking relaxation, recreation and a genuine connection with nature.
The marina's appeal lies in its multifaceted offerings. With clear waters that mirror the surrounding mountains and a “boatable surface area” of 2,815 acres, Bartlett Lake Marina caters to boating, fishing, kayaking and paddle boarding enthusiasts.
Beyond water-based activities, the marina acts as a gateway to the Tonto National Forest, providing access to a diverse ecosystem and local wildlife. Hiking, birdwatching and camping opportunities allow visitors to engage intimately with the desert landscape.
For those looking for a more leisurely experience, Bartlett Lake Marina provides ample spaces for unwinding. The tranquil shoreline serves as an ideal locale for picnics, sunbathing or quiet contemplation. Guests can also check out the Marina Cafe, located on-site, for lakeside dining and panoramic views.
Bartlett Lake Marina caters to a broad spectrum of interests, whether individuals seek water-centric thrills, a respite in natural surroundings or the discovery of desert treasures.
The marina, located at 20808 E. Bartlett Dam Road in Carefree, also offers boat, kayak, jet ski and party yacht rentals. For more information, visit bartlettlake.com.
