The residents of North Phoenix can now reclaim their outdoor spaces from annoying mosquitoes, ticks and scorpions, thanks to Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix.
This locally owned and operated franchise is spearheaded by husband and wife duo Noah and Tricia Pettavino.
Noah's journey with Mosquito Squad actually began in Wisconsin, where he spent seven years honing his skills in mosquito control. His dedication to providing top-notch services to the community led him to develop a deep understanding of best practices and techniques for eliminating mosquitoes and ticks from outdoor spaces.
Motivated by his passion for helping others enjoy nuisance-free outdoor experiences, Noah made the courageous decision to relocate to North Phoenix and establish his own Mosquito Squad franchise.
Joining Noah in this new chapter is his wife, Tricia, who brings a remarkable 17-year background in the healthcare industry. Her commitment to well-being and comfort perfectly complements Noah's expertise in pest control, resulting in comprehensive solutions that prioritize safety and enjoyment for their customers.
“At Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix, we understand the unique challenges posed by mosquitoes, ticks and scorpions in the Arizona climate,” Noah explained.
“We go beyond just mosquitoes and ticks; we specialize in scorpion control as well, recognizing the concerns these venomous arachnids can pose to homeowners in the area.”
Noah's experience in Wisconsin and his seamless adaptation to the local environment make Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix well-equipped to tackle pest issues prevalent in the region. The team is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and delivering results that surpass expectations.
“Our reliable and efficient treatments use advanced techniques and industry-leading products to eliminate existing mosquito, tick and scorpion populations while preventing future infestations,” Tricia said. “With our services, residents can finally enjoy a nuisance-free outdoor experience, free from the constant buzzing, itchy bites and scorpion encounters.”
As a family-owned enterprise, Noah and Tricia's commitment to the community goes beyond pest control.
“We are thrilled to be part of the North Phoenix community and look forward to earning your business,” Tricia said. “Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix is here to help you reclaim your outdoor oasis and enjoy your time outside without the annoyance and health risks associated with mosquitoes, ticks and scorpions.”
Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix had a wide range of services, with treatments tailored to ensure each customers' outdoor spaces are safe and enjoyable for families and pets alike.
North Phoenix residents can rest assured that with Noah and Tricia Pettavino at the helm, Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix is a trusted partner in the battle against pesky pests. Their expertise, dedication to customer satisfaction and genuine care for the community sets them apart as owners who go the extra mile to ensure the comfort and enjoyment of their customers' outdoor spaces.
Visit mosquitosquad.com/north-phoenix or call 623-243-4352 to learn more about Mosquito Squad of North Phoenix.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.