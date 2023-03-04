Rancho Mañana Resort, located in the heart of the Sonoran Desert in historic Cave Creek, celebrated its rebranding as a Hilton Vacation Club with a ribbon cutting ceremony in mid-February.
Leaders and team members of Hilton Grand Vacations, an industry-leading global vacation ownership company, were joined by members of the Carefree Cave Creek Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the official unveiling of the new brand.
Following Hilton Grand Vacations’ acquisition of Diamond Resorts in 2021, Rancho Mañana Resort is one of several properties worldwide to be unveiled under the new Hilton Vacation Club brand.
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations.
As one of Hilton’s 18 premier brands, Hilton Grand Vacations has a reputation for delivering a consistently exceptional standard of service and unforgettable vacation experiences for guests and more than 725,000 owners. For more information, visit corporate.hgv.com.
Rancho Mañana Resort is located at 5720 E. Rancho Manana Blvd. in Cave Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.