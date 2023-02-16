A house is just four walls and a roof unless it’s personalized for you. The color of the accent wall, the hand towels, the bedspread, the door mat – these simple things turn a house into a home. With Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, you can take that home personalization to a new level.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting is a permanent, maintenance-free decorative lighting solution that can be used year-round. The lights allow customers to decorate their home at any time of the year for any event, whether it’s a holiday, birthday party, sports team or anything else they can think of.
They don’t have to be used for events, though, with multiple installation methods and a nearly infinite variety of display options, the lights are also perfect for accent, patio or security lighting.
A one-and-done home improvement project
Cofounded by Ryan Amoroso and Mike Genzlinger, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting opened in Spring 2020, which happened to coincide with a time when people were forced to spend a lot more time at home. The pandemic brought on many things, but home improvement seems to be one of the lasting by-products.
“I think everyone is starting to look at how they can improve their home. They’re starting to work from home now, they spend a lot more time there and I think they get a little more intimate with their home,” Amoroso said.
“I think this is kind of the beginning of the trend of putting decorative lighting or accent lighting on their homes or even any of the smart home integration that we do. We’re starting to see a lot of people reach into that category when they normally would not have, and that might be as a result of being in the house more often.”
Servicing the greater Phoenix area, Amoroso said they have gotten incredible feedback from customers so far. Genzlinger added that customers are impressed with how much they can do with the lights and end up using them more than they initially thought that they would.
“I think a lot of people sign up thinking they’re going to replace their Christmas lights and are just going to use them around the holiday, but once they get the lights on and realize the versatility of it, they realize that there’s never going to be a day where they don’t want to use their lights,” Genzlinger said.
With 14 different movement settings and 16 million hues, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting is incredibly versatile. Plus, every single light can be individually customized, meaning there are infinite lighting possibilities.
All those possibilities can be achieved in the Oelo Lighting smartphone app, so customers can completely change up their lights without even having to get out of their chair. The app is easy to use and gives customers totally control over their lights. In the app, customers can create and save patterns, dim or brighten lights, turn on or off specific sections of lights and more.
A commitment to quality
With Leading Edge Decorative Lighting, it’s all about convenience. They handle the installation, and once the lights are up, no maintenance is needed – which means no more climbing up and down the ladder for you.
“These lights, although they look beautiful and they really make your house stand out, they also provide a convenience and a safety of not having to go out there and put lights up and take lights back down,” Amoroso said.
What sets Leading Edge Decorative Lighting apart from other businesses is that it has a high standard for quality, from the lights themselves to the method in which they are installed.
When it comes to the quality of the lights, Leading Edge Decorative Lighting uses weather-resistant LEDs, which use approximately 80% less energy than traditional lighting. Additionally, the lights are rated for 100,000 hours, which Genzlinger said equates to about 44 years when using the lights for about six hours a day. Amoroso added that they use the industry’s longest lasting LED of its kind, with the next closest bulb lasting just a little over half as long.
The installation of the lights is another area where Leading Edge Decorative Lighting shines. The company offers different mounting options that create different looks, from the more traditional outward, Christmas light look to accent lighting. Lights can also be mounted downward to double as patio lighting or to reduce the amount of light hitting the sky.
Leading Edge Decorative Lighting services the greater Phoenix area and does residential, commercial and patio lighting. For more information, visit ledecorativelighting.com.
It's important to remember that local communities have code and ordinances around outdoor lighting. Scottsdale and Paradise Valley do not allow unshielded outdoor lights which includes string lights. There are also rules about outdoor lighting around start and end of holiday season.
